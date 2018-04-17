Lexington girls make big move in latest USA Today Soccer poll

The Lexington girls’ soccer team made a big move in the USA Today Super 25 Poll, released Tuesday.
The Wildcats move up to No. 12 after being No. 23 two weeks ago. Lexington is 14-1 on the season and captured the Region 5-5A title last week.
Lexington is at Blythewood on Tuesday. The Wildcats have won 43 straight region matches.
Clover is the only other SC ranked in the girls’ poll and are No. 4. The Blue Eagles handed Lexington its only loss.
Cardinal Newman dropped out of the boys rankings after its loss to Hammond on Friday. The Cardinals were No. 15. Wando remains No. 1.
USA Today Super 25 Girls Poll
1. Notre Dame de Sion (KC) 6-0
2. St. Charles North (Ill) 9-0-1
3. Leesville (NC) 11-0-0
4. Clover (SC) 15-1-0
5. Broomfield (Co.) 9-0-1
6. Parkview (Ga.) 16-1-0
7. Nerinex Hall (Mo.) 11-0-0
8. Forest Hills (Mich.) 2-0-0
9. James Madison (Va.) 6-0-1
10. Grandview (Co.) 6-0-2
11. Broken Arrow (Okla.) 15-1-0
12. Lexington (SC) 14-1-0
13. Marian (Neb.) 9-1-0
14. Barrington (Ill.) 5-0-2
15. Chantilly (Va.) 5-0-2
16. Marian (Mich.) 4-0-0
17. Lees Summit (Mo.) 7-0-0
18. Johns Creek (Ga.) 13-0-3
19. First Colonial (Va.) 4-0-0
20. Rocky Mountain (Colo.) 8-0-1
21. Providence Day (NC) 8-0-2
22. Brookfield Central (Wisc.) 3-0-0
23. Lassiter (Ga.) 13-1-1
24. Elkhorn South (Neb.) 10-1-0
25. Eureka (Mo.) 7-3-0
Comments