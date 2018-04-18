Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Dutch Fork 13, Irmo 3 (5)
W: Ty Olenchuk L: Trent Polly Hitters: (DF): Max Reeves 3-4, 2 RBI; Bryan Helms 2-4, HR, 5 RBI; Hugh Ryan 3-3; Kyle Ecton 2-4, RBI
Airport 13, South Aiken 3 (5)
W: Justin Allen Hitters: (A) Justin Allen 3 hits, 3 RBI; Brandon Caughman 2 hits, 3 RBI; Tyler Corbitt 3 RBI
Swansea 3, Brookland-Cayce 0
W: Joel Sightler Hitters: (S) Josiah Sightler 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Thomas Lackey 2-3, RBI
Hammond 6, Laurence Manning 4
Gray Collegiate 15, Eau Claire 0
W: Hunter Helms (no-hitter) Hitters: Helms 3-3; Jack Wood 3-3; Bryce Sox 2-2, HR; Spencer Wood 2-3
Gray Collegiate 14, Eau Claire 0
W: Casey Moore. Hitters: Ethan Schultz 2-2; Matt Willis 2-2, HR
Cardinal Newman 3, Ben Lippen 2
W: Gage Jeffcoat L: Nat Turner Hitters: (CN) Quinn O’Connor 2-3. (BL) Benjamin Satcher 2-4; Taylor 2-3
Camden 6, Chester 5
Lugoff-Elgin 12, Crestwood 2
W: Zac Branham Hitters: (LE) Zac Branham 2-4; Noah Rabon 2-3; JC Legrande 2-2
Spring Valley 9, Blythewood 8
W: Rogers L: Ben Lang-Splitter Hitters: (SV): Garner 2-3; Tolan 2 RBI; Rogers 2-2, 3 RBI. (B) Josh Cowan 2 RBI; Jansen Stokes HR, RBI
Gilbert 3, Edisto 0
W: Andy Jackson L: Austin Sandifer S: Ryan Ouzts Hitters: (G) Travis Elliot 2-4
AC Flora 6, Dreher 4
W: Caleb Speedy L: Ethan Mattocks S: Jake Bytner Hitters: (ACF) Will Bethea 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Tanner Bethea 2-3 (D): Matt Mintz 1-2 Dada Washington 1-2
Softball
River Bluff 23, Spring Valley 8
W: Kendall Shealy Hitters: (RB) Kendall Shealy 3-4, 3 RBI; Claire Cole 3-4, 3 RBI; AP Pelfrey 2-3; Mckaiah Wood 2-3, 2 RBI
White Knoll 5, Dutch Fork 1
W: Andrea Lyon (13 Ks) L: Morgan Scott
Gilbert 14, Edisto 2 (5)
W: Savana Rosson (12 Ks) L: Hannah Bilton Hitters: (G) Savana Rosson 2-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Gracen Chambless 2-3, HR, 5 RBI
Airport 6, South Aiken 5
W: S. Spires Hitters: (A) Corbitt 2-3; Dorn 2-4, RBI
Lexington 3, Blythewood 0
W: Allie Light Hitters: (L) Allie Light 2-3, HR; Denaed Santini 2-3
Boys Soccer
Blythewood 2, Lexington 0
Goals: Paddy Orr 2
Gilbert 1, Strom Thurmond 0
Goal: Angel Barraza
Richland Northeast 3, Lancaster 2
Goals: (RNE) Chris Gadsden 2, Caleb Daniels. (L): Seth Blackmon, Isaac Marin
River Bluff 2, Spring Valley 0
Cardinal Newman 12, Ben Lippen 0
Goals: Grayson Barber 3, Garen Presnel, Matthew Binette. Assists: Binette 7, Chontos 3
Gray Collegiate 13, Eau Claire 0
Girls Soccer
Lexington 4, Blythewood 2
Goals: (L) MK Waters 2, Brooke Power, Julia Gherardi. (B) Kayla Reese, Abby Griffin
Dutch Fork 2, White Knoll 1
Goals: (WK) Kaitlyn Wood (DF) Olivia Miller 2
Cardinal Newman 7, Ben Lippen 0
Goals: Regan Fosmire 2; Ayden Boatwright, Jackie Johnson, Caitlin Murphy, Tristan Millard, Melinda Ingwersen
Swansea 7, Brookland-Cayce 0
Goals: Bri Reynolds 3, Ashley Meredith 3
Hammond 2, Irmo 0
Goals: Heriot Sadler, Ellie Rickenmann
Batesburg-Leesville 15, Silver Bluff 2
Airport 5, Aiken 0
Goals: Kaylin Liscusky 3, Courtney Farr, Rusti Boulware
Gray Collegiate 12, Eau Claire 0
Boys Tennis
Gilbert 6, Brookland-Cayce 0
Singles: Brett Duncan d. Cal Calcina 4-6, 7-6, 11-9; Noah Richardson d. Cruz Diaz 6-3, 6-3; Zach Henley d. Adam Fingerlin 7-5, 6-4; Thomas Spencer d. Jackson Marcum 6-2, 6-1; Dolan Hislop d. Cam Jeffcoat 6-0, 6-3 Doubles: Adam Smith / Blaine Hardee d. Ben Welch / Philip Hutton 6-3, 6-2
A.C. Flora 6, Hammond 1
Flora winners: Davis, A Echols, Rentz, Fant, R Echols, Overdyke/Carson
SCHSL Lacrosse Playoffs
BOYS
Dutch Fork 17, Socastee 2
Lexington 13, Spartanburg 6
Blythewood 7, River Bluff 2
Eastside 12, Chapin 11 (2 OT)
GIRLS
Fort Mill 17, Dutch Fork 2
Carolina Forest 11, Blythewood 3
Wando 23, Spring Valley 2
Greenville 15, A.C. Flora 9
Boys Golf
Airport 172, Brookland-Cayce 177, Ridge View 202
Low scorers: (A) Brandon Rucker 39; (BC) Trey Marshall 41; (RV) Jacob Fink, Christian Wilson, Brent Wilson 46
River Bluff 160, AC Flora 162, Gilbert 169
Low scorers: (G) Spencer Benton 37; (ACF) Ford Reynolds 38; (RB) Ben Nicholson 39.
Hammond 153, Blythewood 160, Camden 165
Low scorers: Bronson Myers 35 (H); Cheney Connell 36 (B); Wills Kelly 40 (C)
Comments