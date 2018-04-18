A youth soccer team practices on a field at the Gibson Rd. sports complex on Nov. 7, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. The Lexington community has been waiting since 2013 to get new soccer fields that aren't expected for at least another year.
High School Sports

Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

April 18, 2018 12:23 AM

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Dutch Fork 13, Irmo 3 (5)

W: Ty Olenchuk L: Trent Polly Hitters: (DF): Max Reeves 3-4, 2 RBI; Bryan Helms 2-4, HR, 5 RBI; Hugh Ryan 3-3; Kyle Ecton 2-4, RBI

Airport 13, South Aiken 3 (5)

W: Justin Allen Hitters: (A) Justin Allen 3 hits, 3 RBI; Brandon Caughman 2 hits, 3 RBI; Tyler Corbitt 3 RBI

Swansea 3, Brookland-Cayce 0

W: Joel Sightler Hitters: (S) Josiah Sightler 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Thomas Lackey 2-3, RBI

Hammond 6, Laurence Manning 4

Gray Collegiate 15, Eau Claire 0

W: Hunter Helms (no-hitter) Hitters: Helms 3-3; Jack Wood 3-3; Bryce Sox 2-2, HR; Spencer Wood 2-3

Gray Collegiate 14, Eau Claire 0

W: Casey Moore. Hitters: Ethan Schultz 2-2; Matt Willis 2-2, HR

Cardinal Newman 3, Ben Lippen 2

W: Gage Jeffcoat L: Nat Turner Hitters: (CN) Quinn O’Connor 2-3. (BL) Benjamin Satcher 2-4; Taylor 2-3

Camden 6, Chester 5

Lugoff-Elgin 12, Crestwood 2

W: Zac Branham Hitters: (LE) Zac Branham 2-4; Noah Rabon 2-3; JC Legrande 2-2

Spring Valley 9, Blythewood 8

W: Rogers L: Ben Lang-Splitter Hitters: (SV): Garner 2-3; Tolan 2 RBI; Rogers 2-2, 3 RBI. (B) Josh Cowan 2 RBI; Jansen Stokes HR, RBI

Gilbert 3, Edisto 0

W: Andy Jackson L: Austin Sandifer S: Ryan Ouzts Hitters: (G) Travis Elliot 2-4

AC Flora 6, Dreher 4

W: Caleb Speedy L: Ethan Mattocks S: Jake Bytner Hitters: (ACF) Will Bethea 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Tanner Bethea 2-3 (D): Matt Mintz 1-2 Dada Washington 1-2

Softball

River Bluff 23, Spring Valley 8

W: Kendall Shealy Hitters: (RB) Kendall Shealy 3-4, 3 RBI; Claire Cole 3-4, 3 RBI; AP Pelfrey 2-3; Mckaiah Wood 2-3, 2 RBI

White Knoll 5, Dutch Fork 1

W: Andrea Lyon (13 Ks) L: Morgan Scott

Gilbert 14, Edisto 2 (5)

W: Savana Rosson (12 Ks) L: Hannah Bilton Hitters: (G) Savana Rosson 2-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Gracen Chambless 2-3, HR, 5 RBI

Airport 6, South Aiken 5

W: S. Spires Hitters: (A) Corbitt 2-3; Dorn 2-4, RBI

Lexington 3, Blythewood 0

W: Allie Light Hitters: (L) Allie Light 2-3, HR; Denaed Santini 2-3

Boys Soccer

Blythewood 2, Lexington 0

Goals: Paddy Orr 2

Gilbert 1, Strom Thurmond 0

Goal: Angel Barraza

Richland Northeast 3, Lancaster 2

Goals: (RNE) Chris Gadsden 2, Caleb Daniels. (L): Seth Blackmon, Isaac Marin

River Bluff 2, Spring Valley 0

Cardinal Newman 12, Ben Lippen 0

Goals: Grayson Barber 3, Garen Presnel, Matthew Binette. Assists: Binette 7, Chontos 3

Gray Collegiate 13, Eau Claire 0

Girls Soccer

Lexington 4, Blythewood 2

Goals: (L) MK Waters 2, Brooke Power, Julia Gherardi. (B) Kayla Reese, Abby Griffin

Dutch Fork 2, White Knoll 1

Goals: (WK) Kaitlyn Wood (DF) Olivia Miller 2

Cardinal Newman 7, Ben Lippen 0

Goals: Regan Fosmire 2; Ayden Boatwright, Jackie Johnson, Caitlin Murphy, Tristan Millard, Melinda Ingwersen

Swansea 7, Brookland-Cayce 0

Goals: Bri Reynolds 3, Ashley Meredith 3

Hammond 2, Irmo 0

Goals: Heriot Sadler, Ellie Rickenmann

Batesburg-Leesville 15, Silver Bluff 2

Airport 5, Aiken 0

Goals: Kaylin Liscusky 3, Courtney Farr, Rusti Boulware

Gray Collegiate 12, Eau Claire 0

Boys Tennis

Gilbert 6, Brookland-Cayce 0

Singles: Brett Duncan d. Cal Calcina 4-6, 7-6, 11-9; Noah Richardson d. Cruz Diaz 6-3, 6-3; Zach Henley d. Adam Fingerlin 7-5, 6-4; Thomas Spencer d. Jackson Marcum 6-2, 6-1; Dolan Hislop d. Cam Jeffcoat 6-0, 6-3 Doubles: Adam Smith / Blaine Hardee d. Ben Welch / Philip Hutton 6-3, 6-2

A.C. Flora 6, Hammond 1

Flora winners: Davis, A Echols, Rentz, Fant, R Echols, Overdyke/Carson

SCHSL Lacrosse Playoffs

BOYS

Dutch Fork 17, Socastee 2

Lexington 13, Spartanburg 6

Blythewood 7, River Bluff 2

Eastside 12, Chapin 11 (2 OT)

GIRLS

Fort Mill 17, Dutch Fork 2

Carolina Forest 11, Blythewood 3

Wando 23, Spring Valley 2

Greenville 15, A.C. Flora 9

Boys Golf

Airport 172, Brookland-Cayce 177, Ridge View 202

Low scorers: (A) Brandon Rucker 39; (BC) Trey Marshall 41; (RV) Jacob Fink, Christian Wilson, Brent Wilson 46

River Bluff 160, AC Flora 162, Gilbert 169

Low scorers: (G) Spencer Benton 37; (ACF) Ford Reynolds 38; (RB) Ben Nicholson 39.

Hammond 153, Blythewood 160, Camden 165

Low scorers: Bronson Myers 35 (H); Cheney Connell 36 (B); Wills Kelly 40 (C)

