Lexington baseball beats Blythewood to clinch Region 5-5A championship

Lexington coach Brian Hucks was glad to be able to trot senior Jonathan Howlett to the mound with a region championship on the line.
The right-hander was dominant Wednesday night in a three-hit, 13-strikeout performance to give the Wildcats their first region championship since 2014 in a 6-0 victory against visiting Blythewood.
“He’s our dude,” Hucks said of the USC Upstate commit. “He’s been locked in. He’s an upper 80s guy, but what he’s doing is throwing three pitches for strikes. His fastball command is incredible right now. He’s a warrior that goes out and competes every night for us.”
The victory improves the Wildcats to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in the region. They’ve clinched the No. 1 seed from Region 5-5A and a first round matchup against James Island at home next Tuesday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“It’s been too long, but it’s great to bring a region title back to Lexington,” Hucks said. “This region is a war every night. Everybody knows that. You have to show up every night and fight for 21 outs. The fact we’re 9-2 in this region is a heck of an accomplishment for these guys.”
It seemed it was never in doubt after the Wildcats scratched across two runs in the third. David Cromer opened the frame by reaching on an error before Tristan Allen singled. A balk moved the runners to second and third before John Carter lined into a fielder’s choice to second that scored Cromer.
Two batters later, Austin Pearce delivered to make it 2-0 for the Wildcats.
Howlett controlled things from the outset. He struck out two hitters in every inning but the third and allowedonly five base runners. He walked one and hit a batter to improve to 6-1 with a sub 0.40 ERA. He was coming off an outing last week in which he pitched a no-hitter against A.C. Flora. He held the Bengals without a hit until two outs in the third, when Nate Hinson doubled.
“My mechanics seemed to be flowing tonight,” Howlett said. “I was able to throw three pitches for strikes — change-up, slider and fastball — and that’s a key for me right now. I’ve been really locked in the last couple of outings.”
Blythewood coach Banks Faulkner thought Howlett was the difference.
“He was super,” Faulkner said. “I just used him as an example to our kids. He’s a worker and deserves everything he gets. He’s a kid that’s dedicated himself to being great.”
Lexington added insurance runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings. Kirven singled and scored on another Blythewood error in the third to make it 3-0. Chase Lemacks delivered a pinch-hit RBI single and Chase Crouch added a run with fielder’s choice groundout.
John Carter, who was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, rounded out the scoring with an RBI single in the sixth. Lexington ended with 13 hits, and eight of the nine starters collected at least one hit.
"We didn’t come here for region championships, we came for bigger goals than that,” Hucks said. “It’s good to check this one off the list, now it’s time to get ready for the stretch drive.”
W: Jonathan Howlett (6-1). L: John Lanier. Hitters: B: Nate Hinson 2B. L: Jared Kirven 2-4; Tristan Allen 2-4; John Carter 2-3; Austin Pearce 2-3.
