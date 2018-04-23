USC signee Josiah Sightler learns new level of patience ahead of playoffs, MLB draft

If Josiah Sightler learned one thing during this season, it’s patience.
For starters, the Swansea senior had to be patient as he recovered from a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He suffered the injury diving for a ball at the East Coast Pro Showcase.
Sightler finally was cleared to resume pitching, and he threw in the bullpen last week but it's doubtful he will pitch in a game this season.
But it’s at the plate where Sightler also had to learn patience as teams continue to pitch around him. The South Carolina commit leads the team with 21 walks in 76 plate appearances for Swansea, which opens the Class 3A playoffs at Aynor.
“I’m getting used it,” Sightler said while laughing. “There are games where teams walk me four times and games where I wanted to swing the bat but they walked me.
“Been getting walked a lot since sophomore year, so I knew that was probably how it is going to be this year. Teams don’t pitch to me much. I’m just taking the walk, and hopefully, the guys behind me can deliver.”
Swansea coach Terrance Oldaker sensed his star’s frustration with getting walked and sat him down for a talk earlier this season.
“I know he doesn’t like getting walked … but getting walked is part of the game. In high school, not going to let one player beat them,” Oldaker said. “His on-base percentage is high. He has done a good job staying positive and being able to capitalize on the pitches whenever teams do throw to him.”
Sightler has done a good job making teams pay when they pitched to him. He leads the team and is second in the Midlands with five home runs, including one on senior night last week.
Sightler is second on the team behind twin brother, Joel, in hitting with a .389 average and first with 16 RBIS. He also leads the team with three triples and a 1.338 OPS, which is a combination of on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
It’s those kinds of numbers and Sigthler’s 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame that have Major League Baseball scouts flocking to Swansea this season. There have been three or four scouts at most of the Tigers’ games this year and more than 20 when they played in Gilbert’s spring break tournament.
Scouts project Sightler as right or left fielder but he has played first base this season for the Tigers.
Sightler has had in-home visits with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals. He is keeping an open mind whether he will opt for professional baseball if drafted or play for the Gamecocks.
Sightler, who signed with USC in November, remains in regular communication with Gamecocks’ assistant coach Mike Current and has been to three USC games this season, including one against No. 1 Florida.
“It just depends on what is a better decision for me,” Sightler said. “If Carolina is a better decision, then I will go to Carolina. If going into pro baseball is better, I will take that option.”
