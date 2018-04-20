Dreher girls soccer beats AC Flora on penalty kicks to claim region title

Dreher and A.C. Flora girls’ soccer matched each other for 90 minutes tied at 2. But the Blue Devils connected on their first three shots in penalty kicks and got three saves from freshman keeper Reisey Dillard to win the PK’s 3-2 and claim the Region 5-4A title and a No. 1 seed in the upcoming state playoffs.
“We would like to do a little more than a region championship, but we’re going to have to work a little harder and be a little more focused,” said Dreher coach David Kleinfelder, who recently won his 500th game. “My hat's off to Flora. They battled hard and put us under a lot of pressure.”
Dillard faced only two shots on goal until the penalty kicks, when she saved the first two attempts before finally sealing it by going low and just to her left in stopping the last attempt.
The freshman keeper had to make the save seconds after her penalty kick shot went high over the net.
“I usually react after they shoot it, which is different, but I just stayed in the same place because I knew she was going to try the middle after she kicked it,” Dillard said. “I missed my kick, so I knew I had to make up for that. My mind was all in making that last save.”
Regan Dennis, Samantha Shaw and Maggie Shaw connected on their PK attempts.
A.C. Flora (11-9-1, 5-3) opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a breakaway goal by Elizabeth Thomas. But the Blue Devils answered quickly with two goals a little more than three minutes apart. Ansley Charlton received a pass from Dennis for the first score.
Dennis then added a goal on an assist from Naomi Matthusen.
But that is all Dreher (15-2, 7-1) could muster despite having 21 shots on goal to just two for the Falcons. A.C. Flora goalkeeper Kara McMullen recorded 10 saves and kept Dreher off the scoreboard in the second half.
Kate Timbes scored off an assist from Thomas in the 45th minute to tie it at two and neither team could find the net after that.
“We did a pretty good job of moving it around and spreading them out at times, but we weren’t consistent enough with it,” Kleinfelder said. “We outshot them, but they did a good job of keeping us from finishing. In the long run, it turned out all right.”
Kleinfelder didn’t think Dreher had one of its better outings, but is encouraged with the play as the regular season is coming to a close. The Blue Devils advanced to the third round last year as a No. 2 seed. But they hope securing the top seed helps them make a deeper playoff run this year.
“I would have liked it to have been a little prettier, but nowhere in the books does it say it has to be pretty,” Kleinfelder said. “We’ll take it in the fact that I think it helps us in the playoffs. It might put us away from some of the tougher ones to start.”
