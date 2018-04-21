South Carolina High School Baseball playoff schedule

SCHSL Baseball Playoff Schedule
Class 5A
District I
Spartanburg at JL Mann
Mauldin at Nation Ford
District II
Woodmont at Dorman
Greenwood at Fort Mill
District III
Hillcrest at Northwestern
TL Hanna at Boiling Springs
District IV
Rock Hill at Riverside
Gaffney at Easley
District V
James Island at Lexington
Stratford at West Florence
District VI
Blythewood at Sumter
Spring Valley at Wando
District VII
West Ashley at South Florence
Ashley Ridge at River Bluff
District VIII
Conway/Irmo at Summerville
Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork
Class 4A
District I
Blue Ridge at Wren
Midland Valley at York
District II
Pickens at Eastside
Richland Northeast at South Aiken
District III
Aiken at South Pointe
Travelers Rest at Greenville
District IV
Westwood at Airport
Belton Honea-Path at Greer
District V
Darlington at Chapin
Hilton Head at North Myrtle Beach
District VI
Lower Richland at Lugoff-Elgin
Myrtle Beach at Beaufort
District VII
Berkeley at St. James
Hartsville at Dreher
District VIII
Wilson at Cane Bay
AC Flora at Lakewood
Class 3A
District I
Broome at Pendleton
Fairfield Central at Palmetto
District II
Chester at Powdersville
Woodruff at Seneca
District III
Walhalla at Mid-Carolina
Emerald at Camden
District IV
Berea at Indian Land
Crescent at Chapman
District V
Lake City at Strom Thurmond
Manning at Bluffton
District VI
Brookland-Cayce at Waccamaw
Wade Hampton at Hanahan
District VII
Battery Creek at Bishop England
Swansea at Aynor
District VIII
Timberland at May River
Dillon at Gilbert
Class 2A
District I
Southside Christian at Chesnee
Central at Gray Collegiate
District II
Landrum at Ninety-Six
Fox Creek at Chesterfield
District III
Andrew Jackson at Saluda
Liberty at Blacksburg
District IV
CA Johnson at Cheraw
St. Joseph’s at Abbeville
District V
Mullins at Barnwell
Marion at Phillip Simmons
District VI
Silver Bluff at Latta
Calhoun County at Woodland
District VII
Bufford at Academic Magnet
Batesburg-Leesville at Andrews
District VIII
Bamberg-Ehrhardt (bye)
Whale Branch at Johnsonville
Class A
District I
Whitmire (bye)
North at Lamar
District II
Williston-Elko at Lewisville
District III
Ridge Spring-Monetta (bye)
Great Falls at Ware Shoals
District IV
Wagener-Salley (bye)
McBee at Dixie
District V
Military Magnet (bye)
Hannah-Pamplico at Region 5 runner-up
District VI
Baptist Hill at Green Sea-Floyds
District VII
East Clarendon (bye)
Region V fourth-place at St. John’s
District VIII
Lake View (bye)
Region V third place at Charleston M&S
Comments