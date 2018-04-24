Midlands well-represented on rosters for high school soccer all-star matches

Twenty-nine players from the Midlands were selected to the Clash of Carolinas and North-South all-star soccer matches.
The rosters for the games were released Tuesday. The North-South matches will be June 22-23 at T.L. Hanna, and The Clash of the Carolinas will be June 29-30 in Raleigh, N.C.
Girls selected for the Clash of the Carolinas are Chapin’s Katie Arthur and Anna Remensnyder, Dreher’s Maggie and Samantha Shaw, Lexington’s Mary Katherine Waters and Siera Key, Blythewood’s Loranna Austin and White Knoll’s Mackenzie Yandle.
Boys picked for Clash of the Carolinas were River Bluff’s Preston Floyd and Jonathan Foster, Gray Collegiate’s Noah Davis, Blythewood’s Aidan Shay and Lexington’s Cameron Smith. Gray Collegiate’s Kevin Heise is the head coach and GCA’s Kyle Heise is the assistant.
Girls selected for the North-South matches are Chapin’s Salley Slice and Sara Taylor, Airport’s Heather Turner, A.C. Flora’s Sarah Brown, Dreher’s Naomi Matthusen, Swansea’s Jane Ashley Meredith and River Bluff’s Asha Wallace. River Bluff’s K.C. Dunbaker is an assistant for the South team.
Midlands boys picked for North-South matches are Gray Collegiate's Luis Lopez, Blythewood’s Logan Shay and Devin Shepherd, Irmo’s Davis Cassell, Gilbert’s Andrew Crowley, Dutch Fork’s Grayson Horton, A.C. Flora’s Owen Rohde, Lexington’s Campbell Shealy and River Bluff’s Westen Wingard.
Clash of Carolinas Rosters
Girls
Lindsay Stravolo, Dorman; Katie Arthur, Chapin; Loranna Austin, Blythewood; Summer Bishop, Indian Land; Kessy Bradshaw; Morgan Farrar, Clover; Tristan Gordon, Myrtle Beach; Haley Hocking, Clover; Madeline Job, Wando; Siera Key, Lexington; Emmalee McCarter, James Island; Lauren Moriarty, Bishop England; Anna Remensnyder, Chapin; Maggie Shaw, Dreher; Samantha Shaw, Dreher; Isabelle Varnado, Fort Dorchester; Mary Katherine Waters, Lexington, Mackenzie Yandle, White Knoll
Head Coach: Michael Burris, Wren Assistant Coach: Will Chassereau, Berkeley
Boys
Jose Ariza, Clover; Sal Badolato, Bishop England; Jackson Bracy, Academic Magnet; Connor Brownlee, James Island; Roscoe Cox, Christ Church; Martin Cruz, Nation Ford; Jake Cubine, Nation Ford; Noah Davis, Gray Collegiate; Preston Floyd, River Bluff; Jonathan Foster, River Bluff; Connor Hall, Northwestern; Andrew Halloran, Riverside; Kyle Hanlon, James Island; Charlie Marino, Wando; Carlos Pacheco, Berea; Andrew Pickhardt, Wando; Aidan Shay, Blythewood, Cameron Smith, Lexington
Head Coach: Kevin Heise, Gray Collegiate; Assistant Coach: Kyle Heise, Gray Collegiate
North-South Rosters
Girls
North Team
Peyton Brown, Wren; Grace Cardew, Dorman; Edie DeMedicis, South Aiken; Kailee Erwin, Indian Land; Emily Gerdes, Indian Land; Cece Hendricks, St. Joseph's; Alexis Huston-Hamric, Eastside; Ashton Irby, Powdersville; J'menii Isaac, Clover; Makala Latsch, T.L. Hanna; Hyori McDowell, North Augusta; Brooke Penedo, T.L. Hanna; Madison Pollard, Spartanburg; Kaleigh Roberson, Wade Hampton (G); Haley Stewart, Clover; Maddie Stringer, Southside Christian; Heather Turner, Airport; Courtney Weber, Wade Hampton
Head Coach: David Craig, Eastside Assistant Coach: Kelsey Geary, Clover
South Team
Carol Brayton, Berkeley; Sarah Brown, A.C. Flora; Delaney Hood, Ashley Ridge; Emily Kifer, Ashley Ridge; Emma Ladd, Emma Academic Magnet; Brittney McKeone, Aynor; Naomi Matthusen, Dreher; Jane Ashley Meredith, Swansea; Haley Merrill, Bishop England; Rhiannon Mirl, Summerville; Sarah Phillips, Waccamaw; Mason Pinkerton, Waccamaw; Josie Posma, Myrtle Beach; Salley Slice, Chapin; Tress Southard, Wando; Shanaya Stevens, Bluffton; Sara Taylor, Chapin; Asha Wallace, River Bluff
Head Coach: Mark Weaver, Ashley Ridge Assistant Coach:K.C. Dunbaker, River Bluff
Boys
North Team
Zach Baker Wade Hampton (G); Garrett Beard, Northwestern; Holden Cayelli, T.L. Hanna; Kyle Frei, Aiken; Steven Halas, Nation Ford; Davis Hooten, Northwestern; Keaton Hubbard, Eastside; Justin Joseph, Mauldin; Luis Lopez, Gray Collegiate; Hykeem Martin, Greenwood; John Martin, Daniel; Zach Pierce, Clover; Cesar Rivera, Boiling Springs; Richard Sealy, Gaffney; Joseph Todd, Eastside; Sean Walsh, York; Eric Wertz, Aiken; Reel Wise, T.L. Hanna
Head Coach: Roger Carpenter, Aiken Assistant Coach: Scott Simmons, Gaffney
South Team
Zendon Andrews, Socastee; Tre'von Brisbon, Cane Bay; Davis Cassell, Irmo; Owen Cooper, Bishop England; Andrew Crowley, Gilbert; Hesham Hikal, Burke; Grayson Horton, Dutch Fork; Liam Hudock, Wando; Alexis Jimenez, Bluffton; Nick Price, Academic Magnet; Owen Rohde, A.C. Flora; Logan Shay, Blythewood; Campbell Shealy, Lexington; Devin Shepherd, Blythewood; Bobby Sloan, South Florence; Luke Williams, St. James; Scott Wilson, Wade Hampton (H); Westen Wingard, River Bluff
Head Coach: David Anastasia, Barnwell Assistant Coach: David Choi, Bamberg-Ehrhardt
