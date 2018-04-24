White Knoll players watch from the dugout against Byrnes during the first game of the South Carolina Class 5A softball state championship series on Monday, May 15, 2017, at White Knoll High School in Lexington, S.C. Byrnes defeated White Knoll 13-1 to get a jump on the best of three series.
High School Sports

SC high school softball playoff matchups set

By Lou Bezjak

April 24, 2018 03:33 PM

SCHSL Softball Schedule

All games scheduled for Thursday unless noted

Class 5A

District I

Boiling Springs at Woodmont

Clover at Mauldin

District II

TL Hanna at Byrnes

Laurens at Nation Ford

District III

Wade Hampton at Fort Mill

Easley at Gaffney

District IV

Northwestern at Hillcrest

Dorman at JL Mann

District V

Goose Creek at White Knoll (Wednesday)

Conway at Fort Dorchester

District VI

Blythewood at West Florence

River Bluff at Summerville

District VII

James Island at South Florence (Wednesday)

Stratford at Lexington (Wednesday)

District VIII

Wando at Ashley Ridge

Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork

Class 4A

District I

Greer at Belton-Honea Path

Midland Valley at York

District II

Pickens at Union County

South Pointe at Airport

District III

South Aiken at Lancaster

Travelers Rest at Daniel

District IV

Ridge View at North Augusta

Wren at Blue Ridge

District V

Lakewood at Chapin

Colleton County at St. James

District VI

Lower Richland at Hartsville

North Myrtle Beach at Cane Bay

District VII

Beaufort at Myrtle Beach

Darlington at Dreher

District VIII

Wilson at Berkeley

AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin (Wednesday)

Class 3A

District I

Clinton at Crescent

Camden at Emerald

District II

Fairfield Central at Palmetto

Region III third place at Seneca

District III

Walhalla at Woodruff

Powdersville at Chester

District IV

Berea at Indian Land

West Oak at Region III runner-up

District V

Waccamaw at Gilbert

Manning at May River

District VI

Strom Thurmond/Edisto at Aynor

Wade Hampton at Timberland

District VII

Bluffton at Hanahan

Strom Thurmond/Edisto at Dillon

District VIII

Lake Marion at Battery Creek

Georgetown at Swansea

Class 2A

District I

Brashier MC at Landrum

Chesterfield at Saluda

District II

St. Joseph’s at Ninety Six

Fox Creek at Buford

District III

Cheraw at Gray Collegiate

Abbeville at Chesnee

District IV

CA Johnson at Andrew Jackson

Blacksburg at Liberty

District V

Carvers Bay at Barnwell

Marion at Whale Branch

District VI

Calhoun County at Latta

Silver Bluff at Academic Magnet

District VII

Central at Woodland

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Johnsonville

District VIII

Batesburg-Leesville (bye)

Phillip Simmons at Andrews

Class A

District I

Dixie (bye)

Williston-El at McBee

District II

Lewisville (bye)

High Point at Blackville-Hilda

District III

Wagener-Salley (bye)

Great Falls at Whitmire

District IV

Ridge Spring-Monetta (bye)

Lamar at Ware Shoals

District V

Low Country Day (bye)

Green Sea-Floyds at Region V runner-up

District VI

Palmetto Scholars at Hannah-Pamplico

District VII

East Clarendon (bye)

Region V fourth place at Military Magnet

District VIII

Lake View (bye)

Region V third place at Charleston M&S

