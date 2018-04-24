SC high school softball playoff matchups set

SCHSL Softball Schedule
All games scheduled for Thursday unless noted
Class 5A
District I
Boiling Springs at Woodmont
Clover at Mauldin
District II
TL Hanna at Byrnes
Laurens at Nation Ford
District III
Wade Hampton at Fort Mill
Easley at Gaffney
District IV
Northwestern at Hillcrest
Dorman at JL Mann
District V
Goose Creek at White Knoll (Wednesday)
Conway at Fort Dorchester
District VI
Blythewood at West Florence
River Bluff at Summerville
District VII
James Island at South Florence (Wednesday)
Stratford at Lexington (Wednesday)
District VIII
Wando at Ashley Ridge
Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork
Class 4A
District I
Greer at Belton-Honea Path
Midland Valley at York
District II
Pickens at Union County
South Pointe at Airport
District III
South Aiken at Lancaster
Travelers Rest at Daniel
District IV
Ridge View at North Augusta
Wren at Blue Ridge
District V
Lakewood at Chapin
Colleton County at St. James
District VI
Lower Richland at Hartsville
North Myrtle Beach at Cane Bay
District VII
Beaufort at Myrtle Beach
Darlington at Dreher
District VIII
Wilson at Berkeley
AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin (Wednesday)
Class 3A
District I
Clinton at Crescent
Camden at Emerald
District II
Fairfield Central at Palmetto
Region III third place at Seneca
District III
Walhalla at Woodruff
Powdersville at Chester
District IV
Berea at Indian Land
West Oak at Region III runner-up
District V
Waccamaw at Gilbert
Manning at May River
District VI
Strom Thurmond/Edisto at Aynor
Wade Hampton at Timberland
District VII
Bluffton at Hanahan
Strom Thurmond/Edisto at Dillon
District VIII
Lake Marion at Battery Creek
Georgetown at Swansea
Class 2A
District I
Brashier MC at Landrum
Chesterfield at Saluda
District II
St. Joseph’s at Ninety Six
Fox Creek at Buford
District III
Cheraw at Gray Collegiate
Abbeville at Chesnee
District IV
CA Johnson at Andrew Jackson
Blacksburg at Liberty
District V
Carvers Bay at Barnwell
Marion at Whale Branch
District VI
Calhoun County at Latta
Silver Bluff at Academic Magnet
District VII
Central at Woodland
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Johnsonville
District VIII
Batesburg-Leesville (bye)
Phillip Simmons at Andrews
Class A
District I
Dixie (bye)
Williston-El at McBee
District II
Lewisville (bye)
High Point at Blackville-Hilda
District III
Wagener-Salley (bye)
Great Falls at Whitmire
District IV
Ridge Spring-Monetta (bye)
Lamar at Ware Shoals
District V
Low Country Day (bye)
Green Sea-Floyds at Region V runner-up
District VI
Palmetto Scholars at Hannah-Pamplico
District VII
East Clarendon (bye)
Region V fourth place at Military Magnet
District VIII
Lake View (bye)
Region V third place at Charleston M&S
Comments