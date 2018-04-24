Hammond boys repeat as SCISA 3A golf champions

The Hammond boys’ golf team won its second straight SCISA 3A championship.
The Skyhawk’s fired a two-day total of 613, finishing 10 shots ahead of Porter-Gaud to win the championship Tuesday at The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina. It was Hammond’s sixth championship in school history.
Bronson Myers led the way for Hammond with a 139 and earned medalist honors. He finished eight shots ahead of Wilson Hall’s Walker Jones. Other Hammond scores were Blake Weinbach (148), Harry Mashburn (163), Chalmers Allen (163) and Hal Crosswell (172).
Ben Lippen was seventh with a 697, and Heathwood Hall ninth at 705. Cardinal Newman’s Elliott Pope competed as an individual and shot a 156.
Team Scores: Hammond 613; Porter Gaud 623; Wilson Hall 656; Orangeburg Prep 675; Laurence Manning 686; Florence Christian 692; Ben Lippen 697; Augusta Christian 698; Heathwood Hall 705; First Baptist 745; Pinewood Prep 767
Top finishers: Bronson Myers (Hammond) 139; Blake Weinbach (Hammond) 148; Walker Jones (Wilson Hall) 148; Zach Adams (First Baptist) 151; Kent Lawrence (Porter-Gaud) 151; Clay Dougherty (Florence Christian) 154
