Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard, playoff schedules

High schools
Baseball
Chapin 2, Darlington 1
W: William Privette (7-1) L: Anthony Hopkins S: Drew Highfill Hitters: Maleek Cooper 2-3
Dutch Fork 3, Carolina Forest 0
W: Ty Olenchuk (CG, 2 H) L: Mike Foltz Hitters (DF): Kyle Ecton 1-3 2 RBI
Swansea 17, Aynor 10
Hitters (S): Joel Sightler 2-4 HR, 3 RBI; Hunter Livingston 2-3 HR 2 RBI; Michael Rish 3-4; Chase McLeod 2-4
Dreher 9, Hartsville 6
W: Craig Harrill L: Harrison Moore S: Ethan Mattocks Hitters (H): McFarland 2-3 2 RBI. (D): Dada Washington 2-3 RBI; Ethan Mattocks 1-2; Hunter Mullinax 1-2
Midlands Baseball Playoff Scores, Schedule
Wednesday
Class 5A
District VI
Wando 7, Spring Valley 1
District VIII
Dutch Fork 3, Carolina Forest 0
Class 4A
District V
Chapin 2, Darlington 1
District VII
Dreher 9, Hartsville 6
Class 3A
District I
Palmetto 11, Fairfield Central 0
District VII
Aynor 17, Swansea 10
Class 2A
District III
Andrew Jackson 11, Saluda 1
District IV
Cheraw 19, CA Johnson 0 (3)
District VII
Batesburg-Leesville 10, Andrews 2
Thursday
Class 5A
District V
West Florence at Lexington, 6 p.m.
District VI
Blythewood at Wando, 6 p.m.
Spring Valley at Sumter
District VII
River Bluff at South Florence, 6:30 p.m.
District VIII
Conway at Dutch Fork
Class 4A
District II
Pickens at Richland Northeast
District IV
Belton Honea Path at Airport, 4 p.m.
Westwood at Greer
District V
North Myrtle Beach at Chapin, 6:30 p.m.
District VI
Beaufort at Lugoff-Elgin, 6 p.m.
Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
District VII
Dreher at St. James, 6 p.m.
District VIII
Wilson at A.C. Flora, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
District I
Broome at Fairfield Central
District III
Emerald at Mid-Carolina, 6 p.m.
Walhalla at Camden, 6 p.m.
District VI
Brookland-Cayce at Wade Hampton, 6 p.m.
District VII
Battery Creek at Swansea
District VIII
Gilbert at May River, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
District I
Southside Christian at Gray Collegiate
District III
Liberty at Saluda
District IV
CA Johnson at St. Joseph’s
District VII
Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet
Softball
Gilbert 9, Waccamaw 3
W: Savana Rosson L: K. Jordan Hitters: (W) K. Jordan 2-3, RBI. (G) Savana Rosson 4-4, 5 RBIs, 2 R, 2 HR, 2B; Rachel Bass 2-3, R, 2B; Madison Pride 2-4, R; Leah Kearse 2-4, 2 R, RBI
Airport 14, South Pointe 5
W: Musser (6K) Hitters: (A) Lykes 2-3, 2 RBI; A. Spires 3-5, 2 RBI; Weaver 3-5, 2 RBI
White Knoll 16, Goose Creek 0
W: Andrea Lyon L: Skylar Page Hitters: (WK) Ginna Leaphart 3-3, HR; Hannah Goodwin 2-4, HR; Taylor Newton 2-3; Maddie Miller 3-3; Shelby Davies 2-3
Lexington 17, Stratford 0
W: Allie Light (perfect game) Hitters: (L) Jaci Fleming 3-4; Denaed Santini 3-4, 2 HR; Allie Light 3-3, HR; Skyler Logsdon 3-3, HR
Lugoff-Elgin 10, AC Flora 0 (5)
W: Bailey Douglas (No-hitter) L: Logan Masinsky. Hitters (LE): Bailey Douglas: 2-3, 2 RBI; Savannah Grigsby 2-3 2 RBI; Summer Staples: 2-3, 2 RBI; Caitlyn Curry: 2-3, RBI, Run
SCHSL Playoff Scores, Schedule
Wednesday
Class 5A
District V
White Knoll 16, Goose Creek 0
District VII
Lexington 17, Stratford 0
Class 4A
District II
Airport 14, South Pointe 5
District VIII
Lugoff-Elgin 10, AC Flora 0
Class 3A
District V
Gilbert 9, Waccamaw 3
District IV
Andrew Jackson 16, CA Johnson 0
Thursday
Class 5A
District VI
Blythewood at West Florence, 6:30 p.m.
River Bluff at Summerville
District VIII
Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork
Class 4A
District IV
Ridge View at North Augusta
District V
Lakewood at Chapin, 6 p.m.
District VI
Lower Richland at Hartsville
District VII
Darlington at Dreher, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
District I
Camden at Emerald, 6 p.m.
District II
Fairfield Central at Palmetto
District VIII
Georgetown at Swansea
Class 2A
District I
Chesterfield at Saluda
District III
Cheraw at Gray Collegiate, 6 p.m.
District VIII
Batesburg-Leesville (bye)
Boys soccer
Gray Collegiate 3, Spartanburg 0
Goals: Spencer Ayen 2, Braxton Lewter. Keepers: (G) Patrick Taylor, Zack Peagler.
Cardinal Newman 3, Augusta Christian 0
Goals: Grayson Barber 2, Marino McGloster
Lexington 1, Spring Valley 1 (Lexington wins 4-3 in PKs)
Girls Soccer
White Knoll 9, Ridge View 0
Goals (WK): Kenzie Yandle 2, Lanie Williams 2, Candice Derrick, Ashlyn Simon 2, Maddie Claas, Courtney Stamm
Spring Valley 6, Ben Lippen 0
Goals: Karah Barry 2, Mika McAnally, Karolina De La Paz, Bailey McManus, Maya Hamzy
Boys Tennis
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Thursday
Class 5A
Fort Dorchester at Lexington
Spring Valley at Socastee
Irmo at Summerville
West Ashley at River Bluff
Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork
Class 4A
Airport at Lancaster
Westwood at South Aiken
A.C. Flora (bye)
Lower Richland at Darlington
Hartsville at Chapin
Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin
SCISA
Cardinal Newman 7, Camden Military 2
Singles: Alex Tapper (CM) d. Andrei Bolshakov 6-0, 2-6, 10-7; Matthew Michalski (CN) d. Daniel Turner 6-1, 6-0; Thomas Liebenow (CN) d. Andrew Levine; Andrew Abramson (CN) d. Wyatt Hunt 6-0, 6-0; Victor Camps (CN) d. Coke Childers 6-1, 6-3; Kirk Nguyen (CN) d. Justin Davidson 6-1, 6-0; Doubles: Michalski /Abramson (CN) d. Tapper / O’Connor 8-4; Levine/Hunt (CM) d. Nguyen / Miguel Sy 8-2; Hunter Williams / Andrew Scott (CN) d. McNichols / Davis 8-4
Lacrosse
SCHSL Championships
All games at Irmo High School
Saturday
GIRLS
Class 5A
Fort Mill vs. JL Mann, 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Chapin vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Class 5A
Dutch Fork vs. Wando, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Oceanside Collegiate vs. Greenville, 6:30 p.m.
Comments