Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard, playoff schedules

Staff Reports

April 25, 2018 11:51 PM

High schools

Baseball

Chapin 2, Darlington 1

W: William Privette (7-1) L: Anthony Hopkins S: Drew Highfill Hitters: Maleek Cooper 2-3

Dutch Fork 3, Carolina Forest 0

W: Ty Olenchuk (CG, 2 H) L: Mike Foltz Hitters (DF): Kyle Ecton 1-3 2 RBI

Swansea 17, Aynor 10

Hitters (S): Joel Sightler 2-4 HR, 3 RBI; Hunter Livingston 2-3 HR 2 RBI; Michael Rish 3-4; Chase McLeod 2-4

Dreher 9, Hartsville 6

W: Craig Harrill L: Harrison Moore S: Ethan Mattocks Hitters (H): McFarland 2-3 2 RBI. (D): Dada Washington 2-3 RBI; Ethan Mattocks 1-2; Hunter Mullinax 1-2

Midlands Baseball Playoff Scores, Schedule

Wednesday

Class 5A

District VI

Wando 7, Spring Valley 1

District VIII

Dutch Fork 3, Carolina Forest 0

Class 4A

District V

Chapin 2, Darlington 1

District VII

Dreher 9, Hartsville 6

Class 3A

District I

Palmetto 11, Fairfield Central 0

District VII

Aynor 17, Swansea 10

Class 2A

District III

Andrew Jackson 11, Saluda 1

District IV

Cheraw 19, CA Johnson 0 (3)

District VII

Batesburg-Leesville 10, Andrews 2

Thursday

Class 5A

District V

West Florence at Lexington, 6 p.m.

District VI

Blythewood at Wando, 6 p.m.

Spring Valley at Sumter

District VII

River Bluff at South Florence, 6:30 p.m.

District VIII

Conway at Dutch Fork

Class 4A

District II

Pickens at Richland Northeast

District IV

Belton Honea Path at Airport, 4 p.m.

Westwood at Greer

District V

North Myrtle Beach at Chapin, 6:30 p.m.

District VI

Beaufort at Lugoff-Elgin, 6 p.m.

Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.

District VII

Dreher at St. James, 6 p.m.

District VIII

Wilson at A.C. Flora, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

District I

Broome at Fairfield Central

District III

Emerald at Mid-Carolina, 6 p.m.

Walhalla at Camden, 6 p.m.

District VI

Brookland-Cayce at Wade Hampton, 6 p.m.

District VII

Battery Creek at Swansea

District VIII

Gilbert at May River, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

District I

Southside Christian at Gray Collegiate

District III

Liberty at Saluda

District IV

CA Johnson at St. Joseph’s

District VII

Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet

Softball

Gilbert 9, Waccamaw 3

W: Savana Rosson L: K. Jordan Hitters: (W) K. Jordan 2-3, RBI. (G) Savana Rosson 4-4, 5 RBIs, 2 R, 2 HR, 2B; Rachel Bass 2-3, R, 2B; Madison Pride 2-4, R; Leah Kearse 2-4, 2 R, RBI

Airport 14, South Pointe 5

W: Musser (6K) Hitters: (A) Lykes 2-3, 2 RBI; A. Spires 3-5, 2 RBI; Weaver 3-5, 2 RBI

White Knoll 16, Goose Creek 0

W: Andrea Lyon L: Skylar Page Hitters: (WK) Ginna Leaphart 3-3, HR; Hannah Goodwin 2-4, HR; Taylor Newton 2-3; Maddie Miller 3-3; Shelby Davies 2-3

Lexington 17, Stratford 0

W: Allie Light (perfect game) Hitters: (L) Jaci Fleming 3-4; Denaed Santini 3-4, 2 HR; Allie Light 3-3, HR; Skyler Logsdon 3-3, HR

Lugoff-Elgin 10, AC Flora 0 (5)

W: Bailey Douglas (No-hitter) L: Logan Masinsky. Hitters (LE): Bailey Douglas: 2-3, 2 RBI; Savannah Grigsby 2-3 2 RBI; Summer Staples: 2-3, 2 RBI; Caitlyn Curry: 2-3, RBI, Run

SCHSL Playoff Scores, Schedule

Wednesday

Class 5A

District V

White Knoll 16, Goose Creek 0

District VII

Lexington 17, Stratford 0

Class 4A

District II

Airport 14, South Pointe 5

District VIII

Lugoff-Elgin 10, AC Flora 0

Class 3A

District V

Gilbert 9, Waccamaw 3

District IV

Andrew Jackson 16, CA Johnson 0

Thursday

Class 5A

District VI

Blythewood at West Florence, 6:30 p.m.

River Bluff at Summerville

District VIII

Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork

Class 4A

District IV

Ridge View at North Augusta

District V

Lakewood at Chapin, 6 p.m.

District VI

Lower Richland at Hartsville

District VII

Darlington at Dreher, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

District I

Camden at Emerald, 6 p.m.

District II

Fairfield Central at Palmetto

District VIII

Georgetown at Swansea

Class 2A

District I

Chesterfield at Saluda

District III

Cheraw at Gray Collegiate, 6 p.m.

District VIII

Batesburg-Leesville (bye)

Boys soccer

Gray Collegiate 3, Spartanburg 0

Goals: Spencer Ayen 2, Braxton Lewter. Keepers: (G) Patrick Taylor, Zack Peagler.

Cardinal Newman 3, Augusta Christian 0

Goals: Grayson Barber 2, Marino McGloster

Lexington 1, Spring Valley 1 (Lexington wins 4-3 in PKs)

Girls Soccer

White Knoll 9, Ridge View 0

Goals (WK): Kenzie Yandle 2, Lanie Williams 2, Candice Derrick, Ashlyn Simon 2, Maddie Claas, Courtney Stamm

Spring Valley 6, Ben Lippen 0

Goals: Karah Barry 2, Mika McAnally, Karolina De La Paz, Bailey McManus, Maya Hamzy

Boys Tennis

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Thursday

Class 5A

Fort Dorchester at Lexington

Spring Valley at Socastee

Irmo at Summerville

West Ashley at River Bluff

Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork

Class 4A

Airport at Lancaster

Westwood at South Aiken

A.C. Flora (bye)

Lower Richland at Darlington

Hartsville at Chapin

Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin

SCISA

Cardinal Newman 7, Camden Military 2

Singles: Alex Tapper (CM) d. Andrei Bolshakov 6-0, 2-6, 10-7; Matthew Michalski (CN) d. Daniel Turner 6-1, 6-0; Thomas Liebenow (CN) d. Andrew Levine; Andrew Abramson (CN) d. Wyatt Hunt 6-0, 6-0; Victor Camps (CN) d. Coke Childers 6-1, 6-3; Kirk Nguyen (CN) d. Justin Davidson 6-1, 6-0; Doubles: Michalski /Abramson (CN) d. Tapper / O’Connor 8-4; Levine/Hunt (CM) d. Nguyen / Miguel Sy 8-2; Hunter Williams / Andrew Scott (CN) d. McNichols / Davis 8-4

Lacrosse

SCHSL Championships

All games at Irmo High School

Saturday

GIRLS

Class 5A

Fort Mill vs. JL Mann, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

Chapin vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Class 5A

Dutch Fork vs. Wando, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Oceanside Collegiate vs. Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

