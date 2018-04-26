Why some offseason practices are going away for South Carolina high schools

South Carolina high school sports teams will have a little less practice time as they prepare for sports seasons.
The South Carolina High School League executive committee voted 14-0 in favor of limiting the amount of organized practices prior to each sport’s season. Under the new rule, each sport will be given 20 days of organized practice during a designated time period prior to four-day dead period to their season. The time period will be determined by the SCHSL and be specific to each sport.
The 20 days won’t count the summer, which still will be considered open season, and not include weight training and conditioning.
In years past, teams were given two six-week open periods outside of their seasons and were allowed as many organized practices as they wanted in that time.
“I hate that the open season as we know it is going away. I think it is long run it is good for our kids to be around our coaches as possible,” Ridge View athletic director Brian Rosefield said.
The proposal came from the newly formed 12-member Sports Review Committee, which is made up of athletic directors and high school principals from each classifications throughout the state. The committee said they had concerns from parents and coaches about more injuries, having to choose on playing one sport in favor of another and other factors from practicing year round.
The new rules will go into effect July 1 for the 2018-19 school year. There will be penalties for violating the rules from teams losing a day of practice and limited to one preseason event to no postseason play for three-day violation. Schools also would be fined $500.
Two other recommendations from the Sports Review Committee also were passed unanimously. The start of lacrosse will be the same day as other spring sports. Previously, practice started a week earlier than other spring sports.
Sports such as baseball, basketball, softball, soccer, tennis and lacrosse won’t have any restrictions on the amount of preseason or in-season tournaments they can play in, starting next season as long as they play all their region contests. In previous years, teams could only play in two tournaments as part of the total amount of games.
The total games for the sports will be capped at 26 for baseball, basketball softball and soccer, 24 for tennis and 18 and lacrosse.
Other items passed by the executive were:
▪ York Prep was granted conditional status into the SCHSL. The SCHSL executive committee voted 12-1 in favor of granting York Prep membership into the league. Details as far as classification and region placement are yet to be determined. York Prep will play as an independent beginning the 2018-19 school year and be eligible for postseason in 2020-21 school year.
▪ Cross country state championships were moved back a week so they won’t be held on same weekend as tennis and volleyball state championships.
