Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard, playoff schedules

April 27, 2018 12:12 AM

Baseball

Airport 3, Belton Honea Path 2

W: Dalton Mims SV: Alan Farmer Hitters (A): Tyler Corbitt 2 hits, HR, RBI; Cam Beckham hit, RBI

Lexington 8, West Florence 0

W: Nathan Roof L: Quincy Manning Hitters (L): Noah Huthmaker 3-4 HR, 2 RBI; Chase Crouch 1-3 HR, 2 RBI

Dutch Fork 5, Carolina Forest 0

W: Deric Hanko L: Benton Hitters (C) Hemingway 4-4 (DF): Price Alexander 2-4 2 RBI; Bryan Helms 2-3 RBI; Ty Olenchuk 1-4 RBI

A.C. Flora 10, Wilson 0 (5)

W: Edwin Martin Hitters (ACF): Will Bethea 2 hits, Harmon Cox 2 RBI

St James 4, Dreher 1

W: Anthony Peck L: Matt Mintz Hitters (SJ): Cole Presser 2-3 RBI Anthony Peck 2-3. (D) Dada Washington 2-2 Christian Carson RBI Jacob Collins 1-4 2B

Gilbert 8 May River 3

W: Joey Parker Hitters (G): Wells Sykes 2-4, Brandon Hoover 2-4, Ashby Vining 2-4

Wando 4, Blythewood 3 (8)

W: Derek Sireci L: John Lanier Hitters (B): Zach Bailes 2-3, Landon Lucas 1-4 RBI (W) Wilber 2-4 2 RBI; Ahearn 1-3 RBI

Lugoff-Elgin 5, Beaufort 3

W: Zac Branaham Hitters (LE) Dorton 1-3 2 RBI

River Bluff 6, South Florence 3

W: Ricky Williams L: Will Hardee S: Grant Brittingham Hitters (RB): Alex Urban 1-4 HR, RBI; Jackson Hannon 3-5 RBI; Grey Burnett 2-3 2 RBI. (SF): Korique Rainey 2-4 RBI

Batesburg-Leesville 4, Academic Magnet 2

W: Payton Dawkins Hitters (BL): Reid Watson 2-2 2 RBI

Camden 4, Walhalla 3

W: Bennett Caldwell Hitters (C): Bennett Caldwell 2-3, Tate Abbott 2 hits

Midlands Baseball Playoff Scores, Schedule

Thursday

Class 5A

District V

District VI

Sumter 5, Spring Valley 3

District VII

District VIII

Class 4A

District II

Pickens 6, Richland Northeast 4

District IV

Westwood at Greer (ppd., Friday)

District V

North Myrtle Beach at Chapin (ppd., Friday)

District VI

Myrtle Beach 8, Lower Richland 0

District VII

District VIII

Class 3A

District I

Broome 13, Fairfield Central 11

District III

Mid-Carolina 13, Emerald 5

District VI

Wade Hampton 1, Brookland-Cayce 0

District VII

Swansea 14, Battery Creek 3 (5)

District VIII

Class 2A

District I

Gray Collegiate 6, Southside Christian 5

District III

Liberty at Saluda (ppd., Friday)

District IV

CA Johnson at St. Joseph’s (ppd., Friday)

District VII

Softball

Dutch Fork 9, Carolina Forest 1

W: Morgan Scott (14 Ks) L: Catie McGovern Hitters (DF): Morgan Scott, 2-2, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Madison Stone, 2-4 RBI, Hannah Putlock, 2-4 RBI. (CF): Riley McTrenan 1-2 Rachel Lindeberry 1-2

Thursday’s SCHSL Playoff scores

Class 5A

District VI

Summerville 7, River Bluff 2

District VIII

Class 4A

District IV

North Augusta 10, Ridge View 0

District V

Chapin 13, Lakewood 3

District VI

Hartsville 12, Lower Richland 0

District VII

Darlington 13, Dreher 3

Class 3A

District I

Camden at Emerald, 6 p.m. (ppd., Friday)

District II

Fairfield Central at Palmetto (ppd., Friday)

District VIII

Georgetown at Swansea

Class 2A

District I

Chesterfield 3, Saluda 1

District III

Cheraw 5, Gray Collegiate 1

Boys Soccer

River Bluff 3, Cardinal Newman 0

Lexington 5, Richland Northeast 0

Goals: Cameron Smith, Ben Mayer, Chris Lunsford, Rees Gettys, Will Thompson

Girls Soccer

Airport 6 Barnwell 0

Goals: Mary Pipkin 2, Heather Turner 2, Courtney Fair, Lindsay Sightler

Lacrosse

State Championship Schedule

All games at Irmo High School

Saturday

GIRLS

Class 5A

Fort Mill vs. JL Mann, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

Chapin vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Class 5A

Dutch Fork vs. Wando, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Oceanside Collegiate vs. Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

River Bluff 5, West Ashley 1

Singles: Ozzie Duarte (WA) d. Albert Zhu 6-4, 6-4; Dawson Stebbins (RB) d. Stratas Anastapoulo 6-2, 6-4; Phoenix Springer (RB) d. Blake Lambert 6-0, 6-2; Avery Adams (RB) d. Grayson Cluntz 4-6, 6-3, 10-3; Sai Nallu (RB) d. Kaiden Mince 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Surya Korrapati/Jackson Teal (RB) d. Kameron Hunter/David Hassan 6-0, 6-0

Gilbert 4 Saluda 0

Singles: Brett Duncan defeated Adam Black 6-3,6-2; Noah Richardson defeated Logan Edward 6-7, 6-1, 10-7; Zach Henley defeated Cameron Campbell 6-4,7-5; Thomas Spencer defeated William Yonce 6-1,6-1

SCHSL Tennis Playoff Schedule

Thursday

Class 5A

Lexington 6, Fort Dorchester 0

Spring Valley at Socastee

Irmo at Summerville

Class 4A

Airport at Lancaster

Westwood at South Aiken

A.C. Flora (bye)

Lower Richland at Darlington

Hartsville at Chapin

Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin

