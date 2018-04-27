Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard, playoff schedules

HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Airport 3, Belton Honea Path 2
W: Dalton Mims SV: Alan Farmer Hitters (A): Tyler Corbitt 2 hits, HR, RBI; Cam Beckham hit, RBI
Lexington 8, West Florence 0
W: Nathan Roof L: Quincy Manning Hitters (L): Noah Huthmaker 3-4 HR, 2 RBI; Chase Crouch 1-3 HR, 2 RBI
Dutch Fork 5, Carolina Forest 0
W: Deric Hanko L: Benton Hitters (C) Hemingway 4-4 (DF): Price Alexander 2-4 2 RBI; Bryan Helms 2-3 RBI; Ty Olenchuk 1-4 RBI
A.C. Flora 10, Wilson 0 (5)
W: Edwin Martin Hitters (ACF): Will Bethea 2 hits, Harmon Cox 2 RBI
St James 4, Dreher 1
W: Anthony Peck L: Matt Mintz Hitters (SJ): Cole Presser 2-3 RBI Anthony Peck 2-3. (D) Dada Washington 2-2 Christian Carson RBI Jacob Collins 1-4 2B
Gilbert 8 May River 3
W: Joey Parker Hitters (G): Wells Sykes 2-4, Brandon Hoover 2-4, Ashby Vining 2-4
Wando 4, Blythewood 3 (8)
W: Derek Sireci L: John Lanier Hitters (B): Zach Bailes 2-3, Landon Lucas 1-4 RBI (W) Wilber 2-4 2 RBI; Ahearn 1-3 RBI
Lugoff-Elgin 5, Beaufort 3
W: Zac Branaham Hitters (LE) Dorton 1-3 2 RBI
River Bluff 6, South Florence 3
W: Ricky Williams L: Will Hardee S: Grant Brittingham Hitters (RB): Alex Urban 1-4 HR, RBI; Jackson Hannon 3-5 RBI; Grey Burnett 2-3 2 RBI. (SF): Korique Rainey 2-4 RBI
Batesburg-Leesville 4, Academic Magnet 2
W: Payton Dawkins Hitters (BL): Reid Watson 2-2 2 RBI
Camden 4, Walhalla 3
W: Bennett Caldwell Hitters (C): Bennett Caldwell 2-3, Tate Abbott 2 hits
Midlands Baseball Playoff Scores, Schedule
Thursday
Class 5A
District V
District VI
Sumter 5, Spring Valley 3
District VII
District VIII
Class 4A
District II
Pickens 6, Richland Northeast 4
District IV
Westwood at Greer (ppd., Friday)
District V
North Myrtle Beach at Chapin (ppd., Friday)
District VI
Myrtle Beach 8, Lower Richland 0
District VII
District VIII
Class 3A
District I
Broome 13, Fairfield Central 11
District III
Mid-Carolina 13, Emerald 5
District VI
Wade Hampton 1, Brookland-Cayce 0
District VII
Swansea 14, Battery Creek 3 (5)
District VIII
Class 2A
District I
Gray Collegiate 6, Southside Christian 5
District III
Liberty at Saluda (ppd., Friday)
District IV
CA Johnson at St. Joseph’s (ppd., Friday)
District VII
Softball
Dutch Fork 9, Carolina Forest 1
W: Morgan Scott (14 Ks) L: Catie McGovern Hitters (DF): Morgan Scott, 2-2, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Madison Stone, 2-4 RBI, Hannah Putlock, 2-4 RBI. (CF): Riley McTrenan 1-2 Rachel Lindeberry 1-2
Thursday’s SCHSL Playoff scores
Class 5A
District VI
Blythewood 11, West Florence 6
Summerville 7, River Bluff 2
District VIII
Class 4A
District IV
North Augusta 10, Ridge View 0
District V
Chapin 13, Lakewood 3
District VI
Hartsville 12, Lower Richland 0
District VII
Darlington 13, Dreher 3
Class 3A
District I
Camden at Emerald, 6 p.m. (ppd., Friday)
District II
Fairfield Central at Palmetto (ppd., Friday)
District VIII
Georgetown at Swansea
Class 2A
District I
Chesterfield 3, Saluda 1
District III
Cheraw 5, Gray Collegiate 1
Boys Soccer
River Bluff 3, Cardinal Newman 0
Lexington 5, Richland Northeast 0
Goals: Cameron Smith, Ben Mayer, Chris Lunsford, Rees Gettys, Will Thompson
Girls Soccer
Airport 6 Barnwell 0
Goals: Mary Pipkin 2, Heather Turner 2, Courtney Fair, Lindsay Sightler
Lacrosse
State Championship Schedule
All games at Irmo High School
Saturday
GIRLS
Class 5A
Fort Mill vs. JL Mann, 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Chapin vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Class 5A
Dutch Fork vs. Wando, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Oceanside Collegiate vs. Greenville, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
River Bluff 5, West Ashley 1
Singles: Ozzie Duarte (WA) d. Albert Zhu 6-4, 6-4; Dawson Stebbins (RB) d. Stratas Anastapoulo 6-2, 6-4; Phoenix Springer (RB) d. Blake Lambert 6-0, 6-2; Avery Adams (RB) d. Grayson Cluntz 4-6, 6-3, 10-3; Sai Nallu (RB) d. Kaiden Mince 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Surya Korrapati/Jackson Teal (RB) d. Kameron Hunter/David Hassan 6-0, 6-0
Gilbert 4 Saluda 0
Singles: Brett Duncan defeated Adam Black 6-3,6-2; Noah Richardson defeated Logan Edward 6-7, 6-1, 10-7; Zach Henley defeated Cameron Campbell 6-4,7-5; Thomas Spencer defeated William Yonce 6-1,6-1
SCHSL Tennis Playoff Schedule
Thursday
Class 5A
Lexington 6, Fort Dorchester 0
Spring Valley at Socastee
Irmo at Summerville
River Bluff 5, West Ashley 1
Dutch Fork 6, Carolina Forest 0
Class 4A
Airport at Lancaster
Westwood at South Aiken
A.C. Flora (bye)
Lower Richland at Darlington
Hartsville at Chapin
Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin
