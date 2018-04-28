Bishop England girls get best of Chapin again in Class 4A lacrosse championship

The Bishop England girls lacrosse team prides itself on defense, and it turned in one of its best efforts in its biggest moment of the year.
The Bishops held Chapin scoreless over the final 25 minutes in the 10-5 win in the Class 4A championship at Irmo High School. It’s Bishop England’s third consecutive championship.
“I think we played a lot better and were more intense in the second half,” Bishop England coach Jeffrey Weiner said. “Generally played better defense in the second half. And that is what we practice — defense. Seventy percent of our practices are defense, and that’s what wins games for us.”
Bishop England (18-0) came into the championship giving up just 3.1 goals per game. The Bishops held the Eagles to seven goals below their season average and their lowest point total since losing to JL Mann, 10-5, on April 10.
With the loss, Chapin falls to 0-7 all-time against the Bishops, including the past two championship matches. The Eagles lost to Bishop England last year, 15-6, in their first state championship appearance.
But Chapin played Bishop England close on April 7, losing 7-6, and coach Jen Green liked her chances going into the rematch.
The Eagles, who trailed 4-1, got within 5-4 on Eden Ellison’s second goal with 2:54 left in the first half.
But the Bishops scored three goals in a 57-second span, and Ava Ward added one with one second left in the first half to give them an 8-5 lead.
“We didn’t play our best game today and certainly not the last time we played them,” Green said. “… I actually think we are the better team. I don’t want to sound obnoxious. We worked really hard.
“We just let them double us and we didn’t find the open girl. It is stuff we need to work on. But we go 5A next year, so we don’t have another chance to beat them in the state finals, unfortunately.”
Morgan Roberts and Ward each scored twice to lead the Bishops. Emma Pizzo also had a goal and finished her career with a state-best 496 career points.
Ellie Hoos and Ellison each scored twice to lead the Eagles, who went 27-7 over the past two seasons.
State Lacrosse Championships
GIRLS
Class 5A
JL Mann 7, Fort Mill 5
Class 4A
Bishop England 10, Chapin 5
BOYS
Class 5A
Wando 15, Dutch Fork 8
Class 4A
Oceanside Collegiate 15, Greenville 5
