Second half carries Wando past Dutch Fork for fourth consecutive lacrosse title

Dutch Fork coach Reed Gunter hopes his team’s first state title trip isn’t their last one.
The Silver Foxes put up a fight against powerhouse Wando, but the Warriors’ depth and experience took over in the final two quarters in the 15-8 victory Saturday in the Class 5A state championship match.
It is Wando’s sixth state title and fourth in a row.
Dutch Fork finishes the year at 15-2, the most wins in the six-year history of the program.
“Even with the loss today, it is tremendous and so happy to be there,” Gunter said. “It shows the hard work we put in and all the effort. I don’t plan on this being the last time. We plan on being back.”
Jacob Shipman and Logan Mitchell each scored five goals for the Wando (12-4). The Warriors, who led 7-6 at halftime, took control in the third quarter by scoring four goals in the fourth quarter.
Shipman scored as time expired in the quarter to give Wando an 11-6 after three.
“This means a lot to maintain some dominance in this state,” Wando Lance Renes said. “We put a lot of work into the practices. And all that work gives us the confidence to do our best and paint a beautiful picture.”
“Really in the second half, we let them get a lot of shots off in the crease,” Gunter said. “Too many times, they came out with better offensive plan and decided to attack us in close. I guess we just weren’t prepared for it. And in the second half, their depth came into play and wore us down a little bit.”
Alex Walters led Dutch Fork with four goals and Chance Hainey added two.
Dutch Fork trailed much of the first half but erased a pair of three-goal deficits. Walters had a hat trick in the first quarter with his third goal tying it at 3 with 1:43 left in the quarter.
The Silver Foxes trailed 6-3 but goals by Jakob Lara and Austin Beasley cut it to 6-5 with 5:55 left in second quarter. Hainey tied it at 6 on a goal with 44 seconds left in the half.
Tommy Marcoon gave Wando a 7-6 lead 20 seconds later.
Comments