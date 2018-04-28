Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard, playoff schedules

HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Chapin 3, North Myrtle Beach 0
W: Cade Austin L: Cole Gasque Hitters (C): Braiden Short 2-2. NMB: Colin Cordera 2-3
Midlands Baseball Playoff Scores, Schedule
SCHSL
Friday
Class 4A
District IV
Greer 5, Westwood 4
District V
Chapin 3, North Myrtle Beach 0
Saturday
Class 5A
District VI
Blythewood at Sumter, noon
Class 4A
District VII
Hartsville at Dreher, 6 p.m.
District VIII
A.C. Flora at Lakewood, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Division III
Mid-Carolina at Walhalla
District VII
Swansea at Aynor
Class 2A
District I
Gray Collegiate at Central, noon
Monday
Class 5A
District V
Stratford/West Florence at Lexington
District VII
South Florence/West Ashley at River Bluff
District VIII
Conway/Summerville at Dutch Fork
Class 4A
District IV
Greer/BHP winner at Airport, 5 p.m.
District V
Myrtle Beach/Darlington winner at Chapin
District VI
Beaufort/Myrtle Beach at Lugoff-Elgin, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
District III
Walhalla/Mid-Carolina at Camden, 5 p.m.
District VIII
Dilllon/May River at Gilbert
Class 2A
District VII
Buford/Academic Manget at Batesburg-Leesville
SCISA
Class 3A
Best-of-3 series
Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud
Monday: at Cardinal Newman
Tuesday: at Porter-Gaud
Thursday: at Cardinal Newman, if necessary
Hammond vs. Laurence Manning
Monday: at Laurence Manning
Tuesday: at Hammond
Thursday at Laurence Manning, if necessary
Ben Lippen vs. First Baptist
Monday: at Ben Lippen
Tuesday: at First Baptist
Thursday: at Ben Lippen, if necessary
Softball
Lexington 8, South Florence 4
W: Allie Light Hitters (Lex): Sarah Gordan 3-4; Denaed Santini 3-4; Alyssa Mccraw 3-4; Saige Stanley HR. (SF): Kirby 2-3, A. Siders 2-3
SCHSL Playoff Scores, Schedule
Class 5A
District VI
Lexington 8, South Florence 4
District VIII
Ashley Ridge 5, Dutch Fork 0
Class 3A
District I
Emerald 4, Camden 3
District II
Palmetto 15, Fairfield Central 3
Saturday
Class 5A
District V
Fort Dorchester at White Knoll, 11 a.m.
District VI
Blythewood at Summerville, 2 p.m.
West Florence at River Bluff
Class 4A
District II
Airport at Union County
District IV
Ridge View at Wren
District V
Colleton County at Chapin
District VI
Lower Richland at North Myrtle Beach
District VII
Beaufort at Dreher
District VIII
Lugoff-Elgin at Berkeley
Wilson at A.C. Flora
Class 3A
District I
Clinton at Camden
District II
Fairfield Central at Chapman
District V
May River at Gilbert, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
District I
Brashier MC at Saluda
District III
Abbeville at Gray Collegiate
Soccer
BOYS
Brookland-Cayce 4, Newberry 2
SCHSL Soccer Playoff Schedule
GIRLS
Monday
Class 5A
Summerville at Lexington
White Knoll at West Florence
Dutch Fork at Ashley Ridge
Fort Dorchester at River Bluff
Spring Valley at Wando
South Florence at Blythewood
Class 4A
Lancaster at Airport
Westwood at South Aiken
Crestwood at Dreher
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Lugoff-Elgin
Lakewood at Chapin
A.C. Flora at Hartsville
Class 3A
Berea at Camden
Mid-Carolina at Walhalla
Fairfield Central at Powdersville
Loris at Swansea
Pelion/Strom Thurmond at Waccamaw
Georgetown at Brookland-Cayce
Gilbert at Aynor
Class 2A
Eau Claire at Greer MC
Greenville Tech at Saluda
Andrew Jackson at Batesburg-Leesville (Wednesday)
Barnwell at Gray Collegiate (Wednesday)
BOYS
Tuesday
Class 5A
Goose Creek at River Bluff
Spring Valley at Carolina Forest
Lexington at Fort Dorchester/James Island
Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork
Irmo at Wando
South Florence at Blythewood
Class 4A
Airport at York
Ridge View at North Augusta
Lakewood at Chapin
Crestwood at A.C. Flora
Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin
Class 3A
Pendleton at Newberry
Palmetto at Columbia
Mid-Carolina at Seneca
Camden at Berea
Loris at Gilbert
Brookland-Cayce at Waccamaw
Swansea vs. Strom Thurmond/Goergetown
Class 2A
Gray Collegiate (bye)
Eau Claire at Buford
Greer MC at Saluda
Burke at Batesburg-Leesville
Tennis
Late Thursday
Lexington 6, Fort Dorchester 0
Singles: Daniel Mahoney (Lex) d. Philip Nguyen 6-0, 6-2; Zack Howard (Lex) d. Winson Wang 3-6, 6-1, 10-6; Hampton Cope (Lex) d. Will Carter 6-1, 6-0; Patrick Cronin (Lex) d. Connor Westbrook 6-0, 6-1; Mehul Jain (Lex) d. Jesse Dasinger 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Alex Fellers/ Connor Hewson (Lex) d. Nathan Westbrook/Nathan Kendrick- 6-0, 6-0
Dutch Fork 6, Carolina Forest 0
Singles: Justin Huynh d. Kainen Leer 6-0, 6-2; Kevin Yang d. Liam Conley 6-0, 6-2; Will Taylor d. Josh Mallon 6-4, 6-1; Ryan Lubaczewski d. Sonny Chen 6-2, 6-0; Sabastian Bakker d. Caleb Godfree 6-2, 6-1; Doubles: Will Crittenden & Evan Blair d. Jonathan Mallon & Alex Witt 6-1, 6-1
South Aiken 6, Westwood 0
Singles: Thane Tiffany (SA) def. Steven Massey, 6-1, 6-0; Aaron Sklizovic (SA) def. Oliver Ellis, 6-0, 6-0; Sebastian Rogerson (SA) def. John Heath, 6-1, 6-0; Zackery Gonzales (SA) def. Christian Rogerson, 6-0, 6-0; Jasper Gazzo (SA) def. Brandon Strother, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Pate Rowan/Ethan Ploeger (SA) def. Alex Tyndall/Parker Wells, 6-0, 6-0
Track & Field
Region 5-5A Meet
Girls Team Scores: Spring Valley 155.66; White Knoll 106; Dutch Fork 102; Blythewood 94; Irmo 88; Lexington 67.33; River Bluff 41
Event winners: Kaniya Johnson, White Knoll, 12:38; 200: Rhone Allen, White Knoll, 24.85; 400: Rhone Allen, White Knoll, 58.73; 800: Mackenzie Carver, Lexington, 2:29.95; 1,600: Riley Stuart, River Bluff, 5:33.23; 3,200: Ava Grace Fowler, Lexington, 12:05.69; 100 hurdles: Makeshira Brown, Blythewood, 15.67; 400 hurdles: Kayla Ulmer, Blythewood, 1:06.38; 4x100 relay: White Knoll; 4x400 relay: Spring Valley; 4x800 relay: Lexington; Long jump: Taiy’e Holmes, Irmo, 17-08; Triple jump: Chyna Thompson, Spring Valley, 35-08; High jump: Taylor Buchanan, Irmo, 5-02; Shot put: India Wright, Dutch Fork, 34-10; Discus: India Wright, Dutch Fork, 107-01; Pole vault: Lynsey Bryant, Dutch Fork, 10-00
Boys Team Scores: Spring Valley 239.50; Blythewood 86; Dutch Fork 85; Irmo 76.50; White Knoll 70.50; Lexington 52; River Bluff 45.50
Event winners: 100: Alan Alvarez, White Knoll, 10.78; 200: Alan Alvarez, White Knoll, 21.75; 400: Alan Alvarez, White Knoll, 51.23; 800: Robert Godfrey, Spring Valley, 2:02.76; 1,600: Steven Andreen, Spring Valley, 4:38.10; 3,200: Steven Andreen, Spring Valley, 9:58.55; 110 hurdles: LJ Gray, 14.23; 400 hurdles: Quincy Hill, Spring Valley, 57.67; 4x100 relay: Spring Valley; 4x400 relay: Spring Valley; 4x800: Spring Valley; Long jump: Quincy Hill, Spring Valley 22-03; Triple jump: Isaiah Miller, Spring Valley, 44-00; High jump: Dallas Wise, Dutch Fork, 6-06; Shot put: Channing Tindall, Spring Valley, 52-09; Discus: Channing Tindall, Spring Valley, 156-11; Pole vault: Chris Staudt, 13-00
Comments