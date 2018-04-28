High School Sports

Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard, playoff schedules

April 28, 2018 02:59 AM

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Chapin 3, North Myrtle Beach 0

W: Cade Austin L: Cole Gasque Hitters (C): Braiden Short 2-2. NMB: Colin Cordera 2-3

Midlands Baseball Playoff Scores, Schedule

SCHSL

Friday

Class 4A

District IV

Greer 5, Westwood 4

District V

Chapin 3, North Myrtle Beach 0

Saturday

Class 5A

District VI

Blythewood at Sumter, noon

Class 4A

District VII

Hartsville at Dreher, 6 p.m.

District VIII

A.C. Flora at Lakewood, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Division III

Mid-Carolina at Walhalla

District VII

Swansea at Aynor

Class 2A

District I

Gray Collegiate at Central, noon

Monday

Class 5A

District V

Stratford/West Florence at Lexington

District VII

South Florence/West Ashley at River Bluff

District VIII

Conway/Summerville at Dutch Fork

Class 4A

District IV

Greer/BHP winner at Airport, 5 p.m.

District V

Myrtle Beach/Darlington winner at Chapin

District VI

Beaufort/Myrtle Beach at Lugoff-Elgin, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

District III

Walhalla/Mid-Carolina at Camden, 5 p.m.

District VIII

Dilllon/May River at Gilbert

Class 2A

District VII

Buford/Academic Manget at Batesburg-Leesville

SCISA

Class 3A

Best-of-3 series

Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud

Monday: at Cardinal Newman

Tuesday: at Porter-Gaud

Thursday: at Cardinal Newman, if necessary

Hammond vs. Laurence Manning

Monday: at Laurence Manning

Tuesday: at Hammond

Thursday at Laurence Manning, if necessary

Ben Lippen vs. First Baptist

Monday: at Ben Lippen

Tuesday: at First Baptist

Thursday: at Ben Lippen, if necessary

Softball

Lexington 8, South Florence 4

W: Allie Light Hitters (Lex): Sarah Gordan 3-4; Denaed Santini 3-4; Alyssa Mccraw 3-4; Saige Stanley HR. (SF): Kirby 2-3, A. Siders 2-3

SCHSL Playoff Scores, Schedule

Class 5A

District VI

Lexington 8, South Florence 4

District VIII

Ashley Ridge 5, Dutch Fork 0

Class 3A

District I

Emerald 4, Camden 3

District II

Palmetto 15, Fairfield Central 3

Saturday

Class 5A

District V

Fort Dorchester at White Knoll, 11 a.m.

District VI

Blythewood at Summerville, 2 p.m.

West Florence at River Bluff

Class 4A

District II

Airport at Union County

District IV

Ridge View at Wren

District V

Colleton County at Chapin

District VI

Lower Richland at North Myrtle Beach

District VII

Beaufort at Dreher

District VIII

Lugoff-Elgin at Berkeley

Wilson at A.C. Flora

Class 3A

District I

Clinton at Camden

District II

Fairfield Central at Chapman

District V

May River at Gilbert, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

District I

Brashier MC at Saluda

District III

Abbeville at Gray Collegiate

Soccer

BOYS

Brookland-Cayce 4, Newberry 2

SCHSL Soccer Playoff Schedule

GIRLS

Monday

Class 5A

Summerville at Lexington

White Knoll at West Florence

Dutch Fork at Ashley Ridge

Fort Dorchester at River Bluff

Spring Valley at Wando

South Florence at Blythewood

Class 4A

Lancaster at Airport

Westwood at South Aiken

Crestwood at Dreher

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Lugoff-Elgin

Lakewood at Chapin

A.C. Flora at Hartsville

Class 3A

Berea at Camden

Mid-Carolina at Walhalla

Fairfield Central at Powdersville

Loris at Swansea

Pelion/Strom Thurmond at Waccamaw

Georgetown at Brookland-Cayce

Gilbert at Aynor

Class 2A

Eau Claire at Greer MC

Greenville Tech at Saluda

Andrew Jackson at Batesburg-Leesville (Wednesday)

Barnwell at Gray Collegiate (Wednesday)

BOYS

Tuesday

Class 5A

Goose Creek at River Bluff

Spring Valley at Carolina Forest

Lexington at Fort Dorchester/James Island

Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork

Irmo at Wando

South Florence at Blythewood

Class 4A

Airport at York

Ridge View at North Augusta

Lakewood at Chapin

Crestwood at A.C. Flora

Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin

Class 3A

Pendleton at Newberry

Palmetto at Columbia

Mid-Carolina at Seneca

Camden at Berea

Loris at Gilbert

Brookland-Cayce at Waccamaw

Swansea vs. Strom Thurmond/Goergetown

Class 2A

Gray Collegiate (bye)

Eau Claire at Buford

Greer MC at Saluda

Burke at Batesburg-Leesville

Tennis

Late Thursday

Lexington 6, Fort Dorchester 0

Singles: Daniel Mahoney (Lex) d. Philip Nguyen 6-0, 6-2; Zack Howard (Lex) d. Winson Wang 3-6, 6-1, 10-6; Hampton Cope (Lex) d. Will Carter 6-1, 6-0; Patrick Cronin (Lex) d. Connor Westbrook 6-0, 6-1; Mehul Jain (Lex) d. Jesse Dasinger 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Alex Fellers/ Connor Hewson (Lex) d. Nathan Westbrook/Nathan Kendrick- 6-0, 6-0

Dutch Fork 6, Carolina Forest 0

Singles: Justin Huynh d. Kainen Leer 6-0, 6-2; Kevin Yang d. Liam Conley 6-0, 6-2; Will Taylor d. Josh Mallon 6-4, 6-1; Ryan Lubaczewski d. Sonny Chen 6-2, 6-0; Sabastian Bakker d. Caleb Godfree 6-2, 6-1; Doubles: Will Crittenden & Evan Blair d. Jonathan Mallon & Alex Witt 6-1, 6-1

South Aiken 6, Westwood 0

Singles: Thane Tiffany (SA) def. Steven Massey, 6-1, 6-0; Aaron Sklizovic (SA) def. Oliver Ellis, 6-0, 6-0; Sebastian Rogerson (SA) def. John Heath, 6-1, 6-0; Zackery Gonzales (SA) def. Christian Rogerson, 6-0, 6-0; Jasper Gazzo (SA) def. Brandon Strother, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Pate Rowan/Ethan Ploeger (SA) def. Alex Tyndall/Parker Wells, 6-0, 6-0

Track & Field

Region 5-5A Meet

Girls Team Scores: Spring Valley 155.66; White Knoll 106; Dutch Fork 102; Blythewood 94; Irmo 88; Lexington 67.33; River Bluff 41

Event winners: Kaniya Johnson, White Knoll, 12:38; 200: Rhone Allen, White Knoll, 24.85; 400: Rhone Allen, White Knoll, 58.73; 800: Mackenzie Carver, Lexington, 2:29.95; 1,600: Riley Stuart, River Bluff, 5:33.23; 3,200: Ava Grace Fowler, Lexington, 12:05.69; 100 hurdles: Makeshira Brown, Blythewood, 15.67; 400 hurdles: Kayla Ulmer, Blythewood, 1:06.38; 4x100 relay: White Knoll; 4x400 relay: Spring Valley; 4x800 relay: Lexington; Long jump: Taiy’e Holmes, Irmo, 17-08; Triple jump: Chyna Thompson, Spring Valley, 35-08; High jump: Taylor Buchanan, Irmo, 5-02; Shot put: India Wright, Dutch Fork, 34-10; Discus: India Wright, Dutch Fork, 107-01; Pole vault: Lynsey Bryant, Dutch Fork, 10-00

Boys Team Scores: Spring Valley 239.50; Blythewood 86; Dutch Fork 85; Irmo 76.50; White Knoll 70.50; Lexington 52; River Bluff 45.50

Event winners: 100: Alan Alvarez, White Knoll, 10.78; 200: Alan Alvarez, White Knoll, 21.75; 400: Alan Alvarez, White Knoll, 51.23; 800: Robert Godfrey, Spring Valley, 2:02.76; 1,600: Steven Andreen, Spring Valley, 4:38.10; 3,200: Steven Andreen, Spring Valley, 9:58.55; 110 hurdles: LJ Gray, 14.23; 400 hurdles: Quincy Hill, Spring Valley, 57.67; 4x100 relay: Spring Valley; 4x400 relay: Spring Valley; 4x800: Spring Valley; Long jump: Quincy Hill, Spring Valley 22-03; Triple jump: Isaiah Miller, Spring Valley, 44-00; High jump: Dallas Wise, Dutch Fork, 6-06; Shot put: Channing Tindall, Spring Valley, 52-09; Discus: Channing Tindall, Spring Valley, 156-11; Pole vault: Chris Staudt, 13-00

