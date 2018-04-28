Irmo native taken in seventh round of NFL draft

Irmo native Auden Tate was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in the seventh round of the NFL draft.
Tate played at Dutch Fork his freshman year before moving to Florida. He played collegiately at Florida State.
Tate is the first Columbia-area player drafted since Ridge View’s Brian Quick (second round) and Blythewood’s Justin Bethel (sixth round) were selected in 2012.
The 6-foot-5 Tate ran a 4.68 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and had a 31-inch vertical leap. He was the only receiver taken by the Bengals in the draft.
Tate had 957 yards and 16 touchdowns and a 14.7 yards per reception average in two seasons at FSU. This year, he led the Seminoles with 10 touchdowns and caught 40 passes for 548 yards.
Tate is one of four players with Palmetto State ties (excluding Clemson and South Carolina players) taken in the draft. South Carolina State’s Darius Leonard was taken by the Colts in the second round.
Former Northwestern standout Mason Rudolph was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round. Rock Hill standout Jaleel Scott was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round.
Former Westwood standout Vyncint Smith wasn't drafted but signed a free-agent deal with the Houston Texans shortly after the drafted ended. The Texans are one of the teams Smith, who played at Division II Limestone, visited during the draft process.
"I may not have went drafted but I went Priority Free agent with the Houston Texans. I thank everybody for there support and love. #wearetexans," Smith posted on his Twitter page.
Smith ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash last month at South Carolina Pro Day to get on the NFL radar. The 6-foot-3 receiver had a productive career at Limestone. He caught 153 passes for 2,371 yards and 11 TDs.
Former Hilton Head Island standout Poona Ford signed a free-agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks. The 5-foot-11, 305-pound Ford played at the University of Texas and was the Big 12 Lineman of the Year this season.
Comments