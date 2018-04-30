High School Sports

Porter-Gaud stops Hammond's bid for third straight SCISA Lacrosse title

By Staff Reports

April 30, 2018 07:58 PM

CHARLESTON

Hammond’s came up short in its attempt for third straight SCISA Lacrosse title Monday night.

Kevin Marshall scored four goals and Stockton Fair had three as Porter-Gaud defeated Hammond, 12-9, to win the SCISA championship.

The Skyhawks beat P-G in each of the previous two years but the Cyclones won both matchups this season.

Hammond led 2-1 after the first quarter but Porter-Gaud led 6-4 at halftime. The Skyhawks got within 10-9 with four minutes left but P-G answered with a pair of goals in a 46-second span.

Corbitt Glick led Hammond with three goals. Cle Pennington, Alex Huntley and Navaar Naimee each had two.

