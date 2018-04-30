Porter-Gaud stops Hammond's bid for third straight SCISA Lacrosse title

Hammond’s came up short in its attempt for third straight SCISA Lacrosse title Monday night.
Kevin Marshall scored four goals and Stockton Fair had three as Porter-Gaud defeated Hammond, 12-9, to win the SCISA championship.
The Skyhawks beat P-G in each of the previous two years but the Cyclones won both matchups this season.
Hammond led 2-1 after the first quarter but Porter-Gaud led 6-4 at halftime. The Skyhawks got within 10-9 with four minutes left but P-G answered with a pair of goals in a 46-second span.
Corbitt Glick led Hammond with three goals. Cle Pennington, Alex Huntley and Navaar Naimee each had two.
