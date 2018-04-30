Swansea's Bri Reynolds breaks SC high school soccer scoring record

Bri Reynolds made state history in Swansea’s first-round playoff victory in the Class 3A girls soccer playoffs.
The junior scored six times and became the South Carolina High League’s single-season scoring leader in the 13-0 win over on Monday. Reynolds has 62 goals on the season, breaking Richland Northeast’s Bryn Post mark of 60 set in 2002.
“I am always happy for any of my players who are able to reach new heights,” Swansea coach Chad Meredith said. “For Bri to reach it and pass it tonight is definitely special. Bri knows it is special time of achievement, her team knows it is special, and I know she is a special player to break the record.”
For her career, Reynolds has 140 goals and 41 assists.
