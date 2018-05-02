Lyon, defense lift White Knoll softball past Conway for district championship

White Knoll didn’t have its typical offensive outburst, but the Timberwolves didn’t need it to win the Class 5A, District V championship with a 3-0 victory Wednesday evening against Conway.
Andrea Lyon struck out 13 batters and continued her streak of three consecutive scoreless games in the postseason as the Timberwolves advanced to the Lower State championship series for the second consecutive season.
White Knoll (25-1) won its 10th District title in 18 years and still has a chance to erase the heartache of losing the state championship series last season.
“This means a lot to our program,” White Knoll coach April Farr said. “Our kids are super excited and very passionate. Last year is burning in their heart for what happened. They’re ready to finish this year.”
Lyon has again played a huge part in the Timberwolves' success. The juniorhas 234 strikeouts on the season with an ERA around 0.40. She allowed two hits and one walk to go along with the 13 punchouts. Conway hit one ball out of the infield and never got a runner past second base.
The Tigers got the leadoff runner on in the sixth, but a double play by Shelby Davies helped eliminate that threat.
“My team has had my back all the way,” Lyon said. “It doesn’t matter about the strikeouts, I always know they have my back.”
Farr has almost grown accustomed to these outings by Lyon.
“She’s a workhorse out there, but she will tell you she can’t do it without her teammates,” Farr said. “We’ve got a phenomenal defense behind her, so she’s confident to put the ball in there, because she knows her defense has her back.”
The trio of Hannah Goodwin, Ginna Leaphart and Lyon came into the contest with a combined 30 home runs in the middle of the Timberwolves lineup, but they couldn’t get the big blow against Conway’s Neci Hemingway.
The Francis Marion commitment allowed five hits to the explosive White Knoll offense. But the Timberwolves were able to manufacture runs when given opportunities.
They jumped to a 1-0 lead in the second without the benefit of a hit. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases before eighth-grader Lexi Winters battled back from an 0-2 count to draw a two-out walk that scored courtesy runner Ashlee Burkett.
The Timberwolves added insurance runs in the third. Burkett was the runner for Lyon when she scored on an error before Libby Williams added an RBI single that scored Maddie Miller.
“Their pitcher had a decent night going,” Farr said. “When you shut down our bigger bats like that, she was doing a heck of a job. My message was to keep pressing, keep cracking at it and keep swinging and do the small things to make something happen. I think we did that in key situations.”
W: Andrea Lyon, 13 strikes outs. L: Neci Hemingway. Hitters: WK – Ginna Leaphart 2-4; Lexi Winters RBI; Libby Williams RBI.
