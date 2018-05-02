Longtime Hammond baseball coach calling it quits

The Hammond baseball team ended its season Tuesday with a loss to Laurence Manning in the SCISA 3A playoffs. It also was the final game for Skyhawks' coach Ray Derrick.
Derrick is stepping down after 14 seasons at the school. Under Derrick, Hammond won the 2013 SCISA 3A state championship on Jae Roberts’ walk-off homer in the deciding game against Wilson Hall at Founders Park.
Derrick won more than 200 games as Hammond coach. Before coming to Hammond, he was an assistant at his alma mater A.C. Flora and also coached legion baseball. In 2007, Derrick’s Richland 6 team won the state championship.
Derrick played football and baseball at South Carolina before injuries cut short his career.
Derrick is the second Midlands baseball coach to step down after their seasons, joining Spring Valley’s Collin Leggett.
