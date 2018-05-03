Top-ranked Chapin knocks off defending state champion A.C. Flora in 4A Lower State playoffs

The Chapin baseball team has done its best to live up to the No. 1 ranking it has carried most of the season.
On Thursday, Chapin won its fourth straight postseason game with a 5-1 win over region foe and defending state champion A.C. Flora at Falcon Field.
Chapin will travel to St. James, 11-5 winners over Lugoff-Elgin, in a winner’s bracket game Saturday at 2 p.m. A.C. Flora is at Lugoff-Elgin in a loser’s bracket game at 3 p.m.
“It’s been fun, but at the same time it has been a little bit of pressure,” Chapin coach Billy McLeod said. “Our kids have handled it well and tried to prove they are deserving of that. Now, we go to St. James, who has been near the top too and hopefully we can live up to that.”
It was Chapin’s third win over A.C. Flora, the preseason No. 1, this season. The Eagles won 4-0 and 7-1 back in March on their way to the Region 5-4A championship and catapulting them to the top spot in Class 4A.
Chapin (23-5) had just four hits but took advantage off Flora miscues and got a solid pitching performance from William Privette, who went five-plus innings to improve to 8-1 on the year. Drew Highfill pitched the final two innings.
“We have a lot of team chemistry and feel like we can go pretty far in the playoffs,” Privette said. “This win means a lot since they beat us in the region last year. To come out and beat (Flora) three times means a lot.”
Kareem Bowers, Reece Rutherford and South Carolina commit Cade Austin each had an RBI for the Eagles, who scored three runs in the third inning to lead 4-0.
Clemson signee Will Bethea took the loss for A.C. Flora. Wallace Truluck drove in the Falcons’ lone run in the sixth inning.
The Falcons find themselves in the same position they were in the district round. A.C. Flora lost its opener against Lakewood before rattling off four straight wins, including two over Cane Bay on Monday, to earn a spot in the lower state tournament.
But Falcons coach Andy Hallett said his team didn’t resemble anything like that team Thursday night as they made five errors and allowed just one unearned run.
“Chapin is the No. 1 team in the state, we know how good they are and we didn’t play a very fundamental game,” Hallett said. “It is frustrating. Sometimes with teenagers, you don’t know what you are going to get. And we got a very bad A.C. Flora baseball team.”
Comments