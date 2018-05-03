Grieving Brittingham pitches River Bluff baseball past Dutch Fork

River Bluff pitcher Grant Brittingham was pitching with a heavy heart in the Gators' opening game in the Class 5A baseball lower state championship series against region rival Dutch Fork. Brittingham’s grandmother passed away on Wednesday, but he didn't hesitateto join his teammates Thursday.
He turned in his best performance of the season with a four-hit shutout as the Gators claimed a 5-0 victory. They will host Lexington on Saturday at 1 pm in a winner’s bracket contest. Dutch Fork will travel to Wando in an elimination conteston Saturday.
“It was tough,” an emotional Brittingham said. “It means a lot because she was so instrumental to me growing up. But I love these guys and they all love me, and they gave me support all game. I just came out and tried to throw strikes and let our defense make some plays.”
Brittingham threw 91 pitches in the complete game performance.
“Tonight, it was about heart,” River Bluff coach Mark Bonnette said. “To come out and do what he did and what his grandmother meant to him and his family, shows you the kind of person he is.”
Brittingham walked three and hit a batter, but his defense played errorless baseball behind him.
His best pitch was his changeup, and that allowed the right-hander to keep the six left-handed hitters in the Dutch Fork (18-9) lineup off balance.
“We’ve said all year that Dutch Fork is probably one of the two or three best lineups we’ve faced all year. Grant was a good matchup,” Bonnette said. “He’s a strike thrower and a competitor. He may not have the greatest stuff, but he has good enough stuff.”
Dutch Fork coach Casey Waites thought Brittingham was the difference.
“He did a great job keeping us off balance,” Waites said. “He had our bats out in front of the zone. His fast ball was good, but his changeup is what he got us on all night long. He kept us out of whack.”
W: Grant Brittingham (5-1). L: Ty Olenchuk. Hitters: RB – Jackson Hannon 3-4; Jordan Halliday 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Noah Lebron 2-4, RBI; Ricky Williams 2-3. DF – Price Alexander 2-4.
