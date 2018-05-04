Lexington girls soccer thrashes Ashley Ridge, eyes rematch with Wando

Unfinished business has been the theme for the Lexington girls soccer team for nearly a year now. After dismantling Ashley Ridge 6-0 in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs, the Wildcats are right back where they finished last season.
Lexington will host Wando at 7 p.m. on Monday for the lower state championship. It only seems appropriate since the Warriors were the reason the Wildcats missed on a chance to defend their state title from 2016.
“Getting to a state championship has been the focus this year,” Lexington coach Chris Fryland said. “Nothing else is going to make this team happy. After that game last year, there were a lot of tears and heartbreak. We thought we had it last year, but we’ll see what happens Monday.”
Senior Megan Classer remembers the feeling well from last season. She agreed that loss has been a driving force this season. Wando has appeared in the state finals 10 of the past 11 years, with the only blemish on that streak coming when Lexington claimed the 2016 title.
“There definitely is a redemption factor,” Classer said. “We go back and forth with them, and we want to put it away against them finally. Everyone on the team really wants to beat Wando.”
Lexington (20-1) has to feel extremely confident going into the rematch. They are the 13th ranked team in the country, according to USA Today, and they’ve played like it.
Classer recorded her third consecutive hat trick in the playoffs. The College of Charleston signee missed the first third of the season because of injuries, but she’s back near 100 percent, and it has made a difference in the playoffs.
Classer has 11 of the Wildcats' 17 goals in the postseason.
“(Classer) helps a lot now that she’s healthy and raring to go,” Fryland said. “Up front, if teams try to mark Megan, we go to Mary Katherine (Waters) on the other side. Brooke (Power) is in the middle, and she feeds it to those two, and they’re off to the races.”
Classer and Waters have combined to score 52 of the Wildcats' 92 goals this season.
“I think one of the biggest keys is we’re really good at winning the ball in the middle,” Classer said. “Brooke Power is really good at distributing it, and with our speed, we can get it to the goal and score.”
After a slow start against Ashley Ridge, Lexington broke through in the 28th minute when Waters found an open Classer for the first goal. That started a flurry that carried over to the second half.
Waters tallied a goal just before the half that made it 2-0. Classer add two second-half goals. Power and Ellie Chmura rounded out the scoring.
