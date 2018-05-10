How love on and off the field is helping legendary Midlands coach heal from tragedy

Cardinal Newman softball coach Dwayne Jones has a renewed outlook on life that a year ago he thought he might never have again.
His wife of 28 years, Teresa, died last April from a rare lung disease that left him and now 14-year-old daughter Darby with a void in their lives that neither expected. A call from a childhood friend helped change all of that, and he’s found himself at a place that’s always been a sanctuary for him.
Getting back on the diamond is probably the best therapy Jones could have asked for.
“It’s brought a sense of normalcy for what was a dark period for us,” Jones said. “It’s what feels right. It feels normal being out here. I get a great sense of joy working with them and seeing our girls be successful. They’re very appreciative. I needed to feel like I was contributing again instead of just existing. That has been the most satisfying part of it, just feeling like I was part of life again.”
In Jones' first season with the Cardinals, they are 23-2 and a favorite going into this weekend’s SCISA state tournament at Patriot Park in Sumter. Cardinal Newman opens play in the eight-team, double elimination format against Florence Christian at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The winners of the two four-team brackets will play a best-of-three series starting next week.
A year ago, Jones wasn’t sure what was next for him.
He left coaching for a second time in 2014 when his wife became ill, but it wasn’t long after the funeral that he received that phone call from Kevin Hogan, a former football teammate at Spring Valley. The call brought one of the most successful softball coaches in state history back into the dugout.
“I said I need to coach again. I need to re-engage and get my mind active. The field has always been kind of my safe haven. I’m not good at a lot of things, but I think I do this well. It’s been very therapeutic,” Jones said. “I told the girls and the parents when I took the job, I probably need them more than they need me this year, and that’s kind of been the case.”
Darby has joined in for the experience. The gymnast and competitive cheerleader had never played softball before, and getting to spend time with her father in something that brings incredible joy to him has been a bonding experience. She played on the junior varsity team as an eighth-grader.
“It was one of the things that I was never really good at, and I wanted to be good at it,” Darby said. “He’s always wanted me to play it and I wanted to give it a shot to see if I could do it. My mom can’t ever come to my games, but I feel like she can actually see me. It’s helped both of us.”
“(Darby) decided she wanted to step outside the box and do something different,” Jones said. “It was nice for both of us to have those two or three hours together this year. That’s been good for both us. It’s been healing.”
When Jones first retired in 2004, he thought that was end of a very successful run. He guided Spring Valley to three Class 4A state championships and five runner-up finishes in the 1990s and early 2000s. He came back as an assistant at Blythewood in 2012 and took over the lead duties for one year in 2014 when head coach Bucky Ware had his own family emergency.
Then Teresa became ill and life was put on hold.
Slowly, things are returning to a new normal.
Jones this season surpassed 500 career wins and is doing one of his best coaching jobs. Cardinal Newman had 12 varsity players during the regular season that featured two seniors, four juniors, one sophomores, three freshmen and two eighth-graders. He’s brought them together quickly as they outscored opponents 276-46 this season and took a 17-game winning streak into the postseason.
And this past Saturday, Jones became engaged to Star Graham, a dance coach and educator at Lexington High School. They plan to get married in September.
“You can grieve and love at the same time. Most people might not think that you can, but you can. It’s a deep grieving still there and a hole that’s not replaceable but you move on and find joy in living or otherwise, you go into a deep, dark depression,” Jones said.
“Look for joy in life, and that’s what I eventually came around and decided to do. Star has really been instrumental in doing that. It’s helped me put those pieces back together.”
