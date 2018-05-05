River Bluff uses big inning to top Lexington in Class 5A baseball playoffs

The River Bluff baseball team took a big step on its way to a possible second consecutive state championship appearance.
The Gators scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat rival Lexington, 4-1, on Saturday in a winner’s bracket game of the Class 5A Lower State. With the win, River Bluff will host Monday’s Lexington-Wando winner Wednesday in the lower state championship.
Still, River Bluff coach Mark Bonnette didn’t want his team to relax following the victory. The Gators were in Lexington’s position last season, having to win an elimination game before beating the Wildcats twice on their home field, so Bonnette knows it can be easily done.
“You definitely want to be the spot we are in but as I told our guys it is definitely not over. We haven’t accomplished the goal yet,” Bonnette said. “That is a great team over there and wouldn’t surprise me at all if we see them on Wednesday. We have had absolute wars with them. They got great coaches and players.”
The Gators couldn’t do much against Lexington starter Nathan Roof for the first five innings, failing to get the leadoff batter on in any of those innings and managing two hits.
But things changed in the sixth as Roof walked Alex Urban and Jackson Hannon to begin the inning. The two runners moved up after a passed ball with one out. Then, River Bluff pitcher Hunter Garris singled to right and scored Urban to tie it 1-1.
Ty Watts came in for Roof and walked the next two batters, the second Cameron Ferrell, which scored go-ahead run and gave the Gators a 2-1 lead. Grey Burnett followed with a two-run single to make it 4-1. Burnett had two of River Bluff’s four hits.
“They gave us a couple of things and then we capitalized. That was a big hit by Grey,” Bonnette said. “That was a big inning, getting someone and getting pressure on them,” Bonnette said.
Garris picked up the win and allowed one run on eight hits while striking out two Ricky Williams pitched the final inning for the save.
“As I told our guys it was a well-played baseball game for six and half innings,” Lexington coach Brian Hucks said. “But we walked four, had a passed ball and they get a couple of big hits and that is a lot to overcome late in the game. But we aren’t going to let one inning define our season. We are going to battle back and try and get a win on Monday.”
Lexington jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Noah Huthmaker led off with a triple and scored on Jared Kirven’s one-out RBI single which caromed off Garris.
Huthmaker led the Wildcats with three hits and was a homer shy of the cycle, and John Carter had two.
The Wildcats had a few chances to extend the lead but couldn’t get the timely hit and stranded six runners in the game.
“We are senior-laden group and battled tested but we didn’t respond tonight,” Hucks said. “But the great thing we get to try and redeem ourselves Monday … and we will find out about the character of our group.”
