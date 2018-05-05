Vinsant's goal lifts A.C. Flora past Dreher, into 4A lower state championship

A.C. Flora boys soccer coach David Schroer knows he can count on Griggs Vinsant when the match is on the line.
Vinsant delivered again Saturday night against rival Dreher when he scored the game-winning goal in the 78th minute to give the Falcons a 2-1 victory over the Blue Devils in the third round of the Class 4A lower state playoffs.
“Griggs always pops up with something miraculous,” Schroer said. “That is just the kind of player he is. He is so athletic and so fast, sometimes almost too athletic and too fast. But he is the guy who we counted on in the two years that he has been with us and the future is only going to get brighter for him.”
Vinsant is part of a young nucleus from which Schroer expects big things in the coming years. The sophomore has scored at least one goal in each of the Falcons’ three playoff matches and leads the team with 19 on the season.
On the game-winner, he took control of the ball after it bounced off a couple players and drilled the shot from the right side in the 10-yard line.
It was the third win of the year for A.C. Flora over Dreher and gives the Falcons a little revenge after the Blue Devils knocked them out of the playoffs in the third round last year.
“It felt great to get that game-winner,” Vinsant said. “We had trouble getting to the goal in the first half. We wanted to put them out like we did the second game (AC Flora won 4-0) and go on to lower state with our seniors.”
With the win, A.C. Flora gets another shot at trying to knock off two-time defending state champion Chapin, which has a roster full of experienced seniors. The teams will meet for the third time this year Tuesday night in Chapin. The Eagles defeated A.C. Flora 2-1 (OT) on March 16 and 3-0 on April 13.
“Chapin's got all those seniors, and we know what they have and they know what we have,” Schroer said. “But we will be ready.”
Dreher took the early lead when Jonnie Morgan scored of a corner kick to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead. The lead didn’t last long as Owen Rohde answered with a goal on an assist from Parker Stokes in the 15th minute.
Both teams had many scoring chances in the second half, with the Blue Devils having a penalty kick. But Dreher couldn’t convert on the opportunity.
Comments