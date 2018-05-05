Heathwood Hall girls win SCISA 3A track and field championship

Maryah Nasir and Nadia Deas each won three individual events to help Heathwood Hall's girls track team to the SCISA Class 3A championship.
The Highlanders finished with 134.5 points. Porter-Gaud was second with 101.
Nasir, a South Carolina signee, won the 800 (2:19), 1,600 (5:18) and 3,200 (11:30) and also was a member of Heathwood’s 4x400 team. Deas won the 100 (12.99), long jump (17-0) and triple jump (34-07). Heathwood’s Shaniya Parker won the shot put (35-05), and Idalia Hanna won the discus (92-06).
Ben Lippen’s Caroline Christensen won the 100 hurdles (17:01), Lily Meetze the 400 hurdles (1:09) and the Falcons won the 4x100 relay. Hammond’s Mikayla Turner won the high jump (5-00).
On the boys’ side, Ben Lippen (129) was second and Cardinal Newman (79) third. Porter-Gaud was first with 139.5 points.
Ben Lippen event winners were Prescott Jefferson in the 100 (11.05) and 200 (22.93), Camden Adams in the 1,600 (4:48) Will Cureton in the high jump (6-02), and the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams.
Cardinal Newman’s Palmer Dayhuff won the 3,200 (10:41.57) and the Cards’ 4x400 relay finished first. Heathwood’s Hugh Wilcox won the 800 (2:08) and Lance Clarkson the pole vault (12-06). Hammond’s Cleo Canty won the 400 hurdles (58.96).
