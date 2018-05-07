See which Midlands athletes qualified for the SCHSL track & field championships

A list of Midlands athletes who qualified over the weekend for the South Carolina High School League’s track & field championships.
The SCHSL championships are May 11-12 at Spring Valley High School.
Girls
Class 5A
Blythewood – Kayla Ulmer (triple jump, 400 hurdles)
Dutch Fork – India Wright (discus, shot put)
Irmo – Taylor Buchanan (high jump), Taiy'e Holmes (long jump)
Lexington – 4x800 relay, Mackenzie Carver (800), Ava Grace Fowler (3,200)
Spring Valley – Chyna Thompson (triple jump), 4x100 relay, 4x800 relay, Amaryah White (200), 4x400 relay
White Knoll – Shia-La Chaplin (long jump), Rhone Allen (200, 400)
Class 4A
AC Flora – Mackenzie Blair (high jump), JoAnn Smiling (long jump), Jaymie Lindo (triple jump), 4x100 relay, Hannah Twine (1,600), Pippa Richter (1,600), Dabrielle Williams (400)
Airport – Jayla Jamison (long jump, 100, 200, 400)
Chapin – Noelle Fleetwood (pole vault), Carter Unger (pole vault)
Dreher – 4x800 relay, Kathleen Allden (800, 1,600), Kalie Mathis (1,600)
Richland Northeast – Shani'a Bellamy (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Jasmyn Washington (400)
Ridge View – Mekayla Brown (high jump, triple jump), Johnaida Eliscar (200, 400, long jump), Elisabeth Whitmore (discus, shot put), 4x100 relay, Alliyah Brooks (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles), LaNaya Martin (100), 4x400 relay
Westwood – Keionna Ray (long jump, triple jump), Jasmine Brown (100, 200, long jump), Kayla Racine (discus, shot put), 4x100 relay, Shayla Cash (400 hurdles)
Class 3A
Brookland-Cayce – Taylor Anderson (long jump)
Camden – Staci Sumpter (100, 200), Deniah Arthur (400), Imani Wyatt (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles), 4x400 relay
Columbia – Syteria Dorsey (shot put)
Fairfield Central – China Woodard (100, long jump), 4x100 relay
Gilbert – Chidera Wilson (high jump)
Mid-Carolina – Carissa Wicker (400 hurdles)
Pelion – Taylor Ashline (400), Raynie Arender (discus)
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville – 4x100 relay, Lauren Caughman (pole vault), Ty-Layshia West (shot put, discus), Nyfayshia Merritt (shot put)
Keenan – Lauren Gordon (200, 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles), 4x100 relay, Rebecca Washington (triple jump)
Saluda – Kalisha Hill (100 hurdles)
Boys
Class 5A
Blythewood – Robert Braswell (high jump), Devin Campbell (400 hurdles)
Dutch Fork – Dallas Wise (high jump, long jump), Elijah Fulmore (110 hurdles), Jack Mensch (800)
Irmo – Dorien Brown (long jump), Darius Weathers (triple jump)
Lexington – Xander Jeffocat (3,200)
River Bluff – Colby Caviness (1,600)
Spring Valley – Chris Stadut (pole vault), Manny Moore (triple jump), Channing Tindall (discus, shot put), 4x100 relay, 4x800 relay, Steven Andreen (1,600, 3,200), Quincy Hill (400 hurdles), Robert Godfrey (800), 4x400 relay
White Knoll – LJ Gray (110 hurdles), Alan Alvarez (100, 200, 400)
Class 4A
AC Flora – 4x800 relay, Tyler Jeffers (400, 800), Ian Reagle (800)
Chapin – Jaden Kingsley (1,600), Kieran Schuetterle (800)
Dreher – 4x100 relay, Jacory Patterson (100, 200, 400)
Lower Richland – 4x100 relay, Tyler Graves (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Ronald Fuller (100, 200),
Lugoff-Elgin – Gatlin Lawson (100, 200)
Ridge View – Marcus Reynolds (triple jump), 4x100 relay, Chylon Thomas (100), Tyler Mitchell (100, 200)
Westwood – Trini Feggett (long jump, 200), Dermonti Romey (long jump), Treshawn Miller (shot put), 4x800 relay, 4x100 relay, Brian Horn (110 hurdles), Montre Miller (100, 200), Christian Horn (400), Paul McCants (800)
Class 3A
Brookland-Cayce – Cameron Smith (high jump)
Columbia – Johran Broadnax (400), 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, Drequan Goodwin (discus)
Fairfield Central – Wesley Benbow (100, 200), 4x100 relay, Jordan Boyd (long jump)
Gilbert – Kesler Corley (triple jump)
Mid-Carolina – DJ Sims (shot put)
Newberry – Tyler Duncan (800, 1,600, 3,200)
Pelion – Anuson Poolsawat (100), Chandler Stanley (400 hurdles), Dayrun Keith (long jump, shot put), Alex Conner (discus)
Swansea – Kendell Brooks (100), Taddrick Hallman (110 hurdles), 4x100 relay
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville – Wells Hallman (discus)
Eau Claire – Carlos Anderson (high jump)
Keenan – Waddell Rembert-Jett (200), Malcolm Carter (400 hurdles), 4x100 relay
Saluda – Daquain Brunson (110 hurdles)
