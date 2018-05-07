Lexington defeats Wando in lower state championship rematch

Lexington girls soccer was looking déjà vu directly in the eye Monday night in the Class 5A Lower State championship rematch against Wando, but this time they were determined to have a different outcome.
Mary Katherine Waters scored the game-winner with 8:41 remaining in the second overtime period to propel the Wildcats to Saturday’s state title game after the 2-1 victory over the Warriors. Lexington will face J.L. Mann at 4:30 pm at Irmo’s W.C. Hawkins Stadium in a rematch of the 2016 title game in which Lexington won.
“It’s going to be a war,” Lexington coach Chris Fryland said looking ahead at Saturday’ game. “It’s going to be fun though. We’re looking forward to it. I’ll let the girls celebrate tonight, recover tomorrow then get ready for Saturday.”
Lexington (21-1) and Wando (21-4-1) were in a similar position last season. Lexington scored early then watched Wando tie it late before the Warriors ended up winning it in sudden death overtime. This time around, the Wildcats weren’t going to let it get that far.
Brooke Power controlled the ball in the middle of the pitch before passing off to her right at Waters. The first shot attempt glanced off a Wando player and came back to Waters who rifled the second chance over the Warriors goalkeeper’s head for the game-winner.
“When we started the overtime, we pictured that moment last year when we were down and losing. We took that as motivation,” Waters said.
Fryland was happy to see that goal.
“It was a little bit of luck, but it was hard to see,” Fryland said. “It went off of somebody and the effort was just outstanding. Sometimes, it’s just the little touch or kick that is the big difference.”
Wando came into the match allowing just one goal in the past 10 games and extended that streak for another half as the teams battled to a scoreless tie after the opening 40 minutes.
The Wildcats finally broke though in the 47th minute with senior tri-captain Susanna Hutto scoring off of a corner kick. Waters placed a perfect ball into the box and Hutto got enough of it to give Lexington a 1-0 lead.
But much like last season, the Warriors applied consistent pressure in the second half and finally scored in the 77th minute. Maggie Vanthullenar had a free kick from near midfield and after the ball glanced off a Lexington defender, Lauren Anhaeuser was able score.
The dejection was evident on the Wildcats faces but Fryland preached mental toughness at the end of regulation and that’s exactly what he got when the teams started the two 10-minute overtime periods.
“I told the girls right after the game, they showed a lot of character,” he said. “When they tied the game, you could see our girls drop their heads. It was like oh my gosh, here we go again. But they showed a lot of character and kept fighting, fighting, fighting. It was a fantastic effort.”
Megan Classer said the result from last year was the motivating factor.
“I think it was motivation to try harder and to pick up the intensity,” Classer said. “We knew we weren’t going to lose to Wando again.”
