Defense carries Chapin soccer to third straight state championship appearance

The Chapin boys’ soccer team kept two streaks intact Tuesday against A.C. Flora.
The Eagles won their 14th consecutive postseason game and recorded their 10th straight shutout in the 1-0 win against the Falcons for the Class 4A Lower State championship.
Now, Chapin hopes to keep another streak going Friday when it faces Eastside for the state championship. The Eagles will try to become the first boys’ soccer team since St. Joseph’s (2012-16) to win at least three consecutive state championships.
“These boys have done so much. It has been an unbelievable, really, four years for these seniors,” Chapin coach Denny Sago said. “It has been so gratifying. We are going to go after one more.”
The championship appearance will be Sago’s first. He took over for Ben Bosco, who led the Eagles to the two previous titles before leaving to take a job in Tennessee.
Sago inherited a team with 16 seniors and continued to preach defense, which has been the key during their three-year stretch. Nineteen of Chapin’s 21 wins have been shutouts. The Eagles have surrendered 11 goals this season but none since giving up three against Nation Ford in a 3-0 loss March 29.
“That is where it all starts — defense,” Sago said. “We knew when Flora put Parker Stokes, who is going to Georgia Southern, up top, we knew we had to defend. That’s what we did with our six and two center backs. And it worked.”
Junior Josh Lochstampfor, who got a Mohawk haircut before the playoffs, scored the game’s only goal when he blasted a free kick in the 51st minute. It was his third goal of the postseason.
“I had one a couple games ago and just buried it for the team,” Lochstampfor said. “We are a big family, trying to win some games. We got sixteen seniors on the team, and we don’t want to disappoint them.”
A.C. Flora had a couple of good chances, including one with less than a minute left in a scrum in front of the goal, but Chapin keeper Sailor Chason snagged it out of mid-air to preserve the shutout.
The Falcons finish the season at 19-6-2 with three of the losses coming to Chapin. A.C. Flora lost 2-1 (OT) on March 16 and 3-0 on April 13.
A.C. Flora won’t have to worry about seeing Chapin in region play or the postseason play as it will go to Class 5A next season with realignment.
“We are sad we will miss the competition with them, but there is a part of us that is happy to see them go to 5A,” A.C. Flora coach David Shroer said. “We play a good brand of soccer and we are young, but you've got to tip your cap to Chapin. They beat us three times, and that isn’t easy.”
Comments