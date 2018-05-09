Unfinished business: River Bluff baseball back in state title series

In just a short time, the River Bluff baseball program has accomplished many things.
A state championship is not one of them. The Gators will have another opportunity to do that after their 4-0 win against rival Lexington on Wednesday to win their second consecutive Class 5A Lower State championship.
River Bluff will host T.L. Hanna or Dorman in the best-of-three state championship series, beginning Saturday at 7 p.m.
“The one thing we haven’t done is win the whole thing. That’s what I told the guys,” River Bluff coach Mark Bonnette said. “We know we are going to get a great team from the Upstate. Now, it is get back to work, bring them down to life a little bit and try to make the next thing happen.”
River Bluff lost to Northwestern in three games in last year’s championship. The Gators graduated 10 seniors from that team, and not many expected a return trip to the title series.
River Bluff finished third in Region 5-5A but has gotten stronger since the playoffs started. The Gators allowed just one run in the three games of the lower state tournament and got another strong performance from pitcher Grant Brittingham.
Brittingham tossed his second shutout in less than a week. The senior right-hander allowed four hits, struck out nine, didn’t walk a batter and threw just 75 pitches.
“The best thing about Grant is he isn’t afraid of the moment,” Bonnette said. “He is a strike thrower. If you got a guy that is a strike thrower and can move the ball around a bit, you can maybe pitch through some weaknesses. He makes you earn everything you get.”
Brittingham said his main goal was to make sure there wasn’t a second game, which would have happened if Lexington would have won. The Wildcats got one runner to third base. But Brittingham got David Cromer to fly out and end the sixth.
“We definitely didn’t want them to get any momentum, and we wanted to jump on them,” Brittingham said. “Now, we get to go back to the state championship. Last year, we came up one game short and we had a taste of it. Ever since that day, we have been working to get back there and win a state championship.”
Hunter Garris was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, and Noah Lebron went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in the fourth to make it 2-0.
River Bluff tacked on two more in the sixth on Jordan Halliday’s double and Garris’ sac fly.
Noah Huthmaker had two of the Wildcats’ four hits as he finished the season, hitting .469. Jonathan Howlett took the loss, giving up four runs on eight hits.
