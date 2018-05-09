Airport baseball advances to Class 4A state championship series versus Chapin

If nothing else, Airport baseball has proven in the playoffs that it is a battle-tested team.
The Eagles had to go to a decisive winner-take-all contest against South Aiken on Wednesday night but prevailed 11-4 to advance to the Class 4A state championship series for the first time since 2013. Airport will host Chapin on Saturday, likely at 7 pm.
Airport did the same thing in the district finals, losing the first game to Belton-Honea Path before rallying to win the second game easily. Coach Tim Perry preached the same mentality between games this time as he did last time.
“I met with them really quick after the game and told them we’ve been here before,” Perry said. “We’re a very confident team and handle adversity extremely well. We haven’t faced adversity many times this year but the few times that we have, we’ve had a very short memory and we’ve been able to turn it around, flip the switch and go in game two.”
That confidence showed early. The Eagles jumped on top with two runs in the first inning and scored two in each of the next three innings in building an 8-2 lead.
Perry lost the coin toss deciding who was going to be the home team, and that ended up being in Airport’s favor.
Tyler Corbitt, who finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs, got things started with a run-scoring double. He came around to score on an RBI groundout from Justin Allen to make it 2-0 in the top of the first.
“I lost the coin flip at the plate and I’ve never been more happy to lose a coin flip,” Perry said. “When we’ve hit first, we’ve been successful against them. To hit first and put a two-spot on them, I think that set the tone for the game.”
Airport (26-5) added two more in the second after a walk, hit batter and wild pitch had runners at second and third. South Aiken (15-11) had a chance to get out of the inning on a slow roller to third, but the third baseman tried to barehand the ball and it went past him into short leftfield to allow both runs to score.
Brandon Caughman and Cam Beckham added RBI singles in the third inning. Corbitt capped off the early outburst with a 2-run home run.
“We always like to do things the hard way apparently,” Corbitt said. "We were calm between games. We had confidence. We know what we can do and what we can handle. Nobody hung their heads too low. We just had to go out and start hitting. Momentum switched when we got the two-spot in the first inning.”
Dalton Mims did the rest on the mound. He pitched into the seventh inning and allowed four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts to earn the victory.
“He’s one of those pitchers that’s not overpowering, he’s going to pitch down in the zone with sink and he’s going to change arm slot and throw a lot of strikes,” Perry said. “He’s the best guy to be on the mound with a lead.”
South Aiken forced the decisive game by scoring five times in the first inning before an out was recorded to prevail 5-1.
Comments