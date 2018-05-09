Chapin outlasts St. James to win Class 4A Lower State championship

Chapin had to work a little extra in making its first trip to the state baseball championship in more than a decade.
After losing the first game 3-2, the Eagles bounced back and defeated St. James, 6-1, to win the Class 4A Lower State championship. Chapin faces Airport in the best-of-three series beginning Saturday at Airport.
It’s Chapin’s first state title appearance since winning the 2002 Class 2A championship.
“I guess people say it’s about time,” Chapin coach Scott McLeod said. “This is a special group. They find a way to win and pleasure to coach. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
With the score tied at 1, Chapin put up three runs in the sixth to take a 4-1 lead. Cade Austin and Chris Veach had back-to-back single with one out.
Drew Calhoun followed with an RBI double past a diving attempt by the St. James right fielder to make it 2-1. Braiden Short followed with an RBI single and an error allowed another run to score as Chapin led 4-1.
In the seventh, catcher Tanner Steffy had a two-run double to make it 6-1.
William Privette went 6 1/3 innings to pick up the victory.
