Cardinal Newman boys soccer routs Pinewood Prep, sets up state title showdown with Hammond

Cardinal Newman boys soccer pounded Pinewood Prep 7-0 Thursday night at Saint Sebastian Stadium to set up a much-anticipated state championship showdown against rival Hammond.
The Cardinals will be looking to repeat and earn their the sixth SCISA 3A boys’ soccer championship since 2011.
“We want to win a championship,” Cardinal Newman coach Will Eudy said. “We played two games this year and (Hammond) played better the first game and we won, and we played better the second game and they won. Let’s line them up and let’s go. It’s a motivating factor to get back and set it straight, but at the end of the day we want to be in the finals.”
Hammond made it a rematch of last year’s title match by winning 5-0 at Porter-Gaud.
Cardinal Newman (23-3) defeated Hammond three times a season ago in winning the state championship, but the teams split the regular-season matches this year. Each won by the score of 1-0 on their respective home fields.
The Cardinals wasted little time attacking and enforcing their will on Pinewood Prep. They held an 18-3 advantage on shots on goal and turned those shots into a 5-0 lead at the half.
Garen Presnal got things started in the fourth minute when he received a pass from Grayson Barber and made the goalkeeper get out of position for an easy empty-netter from about six feet.
Four minutes later, Barber got into the act with a goal off of an assist from Will Chontos and Matthew Binette. Barber completed the hat trick with goals in the 13th and 20th minute to give him 37 goals on the season.
Barber wasn’t with Cardinal Newman last year but is excited about the prospect of playing his final game at home.
“This means a lot to play my final high school game on this field with Eudy as our coach and all our friends and family in the stands watching our game,” he said.
Matthew Benson made it 5-0 with a goal just before the halftime whistle. Binette scored early in the second half, and Owen Trimmier rounded out the scoring with a goal in the 76th minute.
Eudy rested his starters for most of the final 30 minutes.
“It’s that time of year,” Eudy said. “It’s tough when you’re getting everybody’s best shot. That sounds arrogant, or however you want to say it, but today we just came out and played. Our dudes showed up. When we play like that, good luck, because I think we’re pretty good when we play like that.”
Binette finished with two assists and a goal to give him 42 assists on the season. He’s looking forward to the rematch.
“It’s going to be a fight, we know that,” Binette said. “We’ve gone through it twice already. We’re expecting a big fight and it’s going to be physical, we just have to fight through it.”
