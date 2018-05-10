Former A.C. Flora assistant takes over Hammond baseball program

Hammond didn’t look too far to find its new baseball coach.
Assistant coach Chris Braciszewski was promoted to Skyhawks’ head coach Thursday. He replaces Ray Derrick, who stepped down following the first-round of the SCISA 3A playoffs.
Braciszewski has been an assistant coach at Hammond the past two years. Before that, he spent seven seasons over two different stints on A.C. Flora coaching staff. He was part state championships in 2007 and 2012-14.
Hammond has a talented young nucleus with North Carolina commit Reece Holbrook and Tucker Toman. The Skyhawks have won four state championships with the last coming in 2013.
