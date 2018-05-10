Who, what to watch for in SC high school weekend of champions

SCHSL State Championships
At Irmo High School
Friday
Class 2A Girls: Southside Christian vs. Academic Magnet, 2 p.m.
South Carolina commit Riane Coman leads Academic Magnet with 52 goals.
Class 2A Boys: Academic Magnet vs. St. Joseph’s 4 p.m.
Academic Magnet going for fifth title since 2012 and St. Joe’s in search of six title in last seven years.
Class 4A Girls: Eastside vs. Hilton Head Island, 6:30 p.m.
Hilton Head Island going for sixth state title and making seventh title appearance in last eight years.
Class 4A Boys: Eastside vs. Chapin, 8:30 p.m.
Rematch of last year’s state championship won by Chapin, which is trying to become first team since St. Joseph’s to win three boys’ soccer titles in a row. Chapin has 16 seniors including Josh Corning, Collin Harris, Jack Humphries, Jon Humphries, Charles Anderson, Sailor Chason and Austin Belue. Junior all-state picks Ethan Dawsey and Tyler Martin also have played a big role for Chapin, which has recorded 10 straight shutouts.
Saturday
Class A Boys: Governor's School vs. Charleston Math & Science, 10 a.m.
Both schools in search of first state title.
Class 3A Girls: Indian Land vs. Bishop England, noon
Indian Land going for second straight title. Bishop England looks for 10th title and looks to tie Wando for second-most all-time in state history.
Class 3A Boys: Bishop England vs. Berea, 2:30 p.m.
Berea looking for second straight title while Bishops have won a state-record 17 championships.
Class 5A Girls: Lexington vs. J.L. Mann, 4:30 p.m.
Rematch of 2016 Class 4A championship won by Lexington on Megan Classer’s golden goal. Lexington is ranked No. 12 in USA Today Super 25 poll and has won 19 in a row since losing to Clover. The Wildcats big three is made up of seniors and Division I signees Mary Katherine Waters, Brooke Power and Classer. Waters leads the team with 70 points and had the game-winning goal against Wando in the lower state championship. Classer leads team with 29 goals.
Class 5A Boys: Wando vs. Nation Ford, 7 p.m.
Wando is No. 1 team in USA Top Super 25 poll and carries state-record 53-match win streak into championship.
BOYS TENNIS
Saturday
At Cayce Tennis Center
Class 5A: Spartanburg vs. Wando, 10 a.m.
Spartanburg going for sixth straight title and has won 105-match winning streak.
Class 4A: Hilton Head Island vs. South Aiken, 10 a.m.
Hilton Head in third title appearance since 2014 while South Aiken is in its sixth straight and has won two championships in that span.
Class 3A: Clinton vs. Bishop England, noon
Clinton looking for first title since 2000.
Class 2A: St. Joseph’s vs. Academic Magnet, noon
St. Joseph is in first title match and ended Christ Church’s run of eight straight title appearances
TRACK & FIELD
At Spring Valley High School
Friday-Saturday
Schedule: Events begin at 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Complete schedule at http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/TR543sched.pdf
Midlands teams/athletes to watch:
Girls – Ridge View 4x100 and 4x400 relay, Mekayla Brown (Ridge View), (Ridge View), Johnaida Eliscar (Ridge View), Alliyah Brooks (Ridge View), Jayla Jamison (Airport), Syteria Dorsey (Columbia), Hannah Twine (AC Flora), Shani'a Bellamy (Richland Northeast), Kayla Racine (Westwood), Kathleen Allden (Dreher), Jasmine Brown (Westwood), Lauren Caughman (Batesburg-Leesville), Ty-Layshia West (Batesburg-Leesville)
Boys – Jacory Patterson (Dreher), Ronald Fuller (Lower Richland), Alan Alvarez (White Knoll), LJ Gray (White Knoll), Robert Braswell (Blythewood), Dallas Wise (Dutch Fork), Tyler Duncan (Newberry), Channing Tindall (Spring Valley), Steven Andreen (Spring Valley), Tyler Graves (Lower Richland), Trini Feggett (Westwood), Brian Horn (Westwood), Westwood 4x100 and 4x800 relay, Wells Hallman (Batesburg-Leesville), Gatlin Lawson (Lugoff-Elgin)
