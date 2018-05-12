Midlands athletes win titles on day one of SCHSL track & field championships

Blythewood’s Robert Braswell and Newberry’s Tyler Duncan repeated as state champions on the first day of the South Carolina High School League’s track and field meet Friday night.
Braswell had a leap of 6-10 to win the Class 5A high jump, by two inches over Dutch Fork’s Dallas Wise. Duncan won his second straight Class 3A 3,200 meters race with a time of 9:47.97.
Chapin’s Carter Unger won the Class 4A girls pole vault championship with 11-0.
Spring Valley’s Channing Tindall, a Georgia football signee, finished second in the shot and discus in Class 5A. A.C. Flora’s boys 4x800 relay team came in second in Class 4A.
On the girls’ side the Dreher girls’ 4x800 relay team was second in Class 4A. Irmo’s Taiy'e Holmes (18-11) was second in the long jump. Westwood’s Kayla Racine (36-09) was second in shot put and Ridge View’s Elisabeth Whitmore (36-03) third.
