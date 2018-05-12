Quick-strike goals lift JL Mann girls past Lexington for Class 5A soccer title

JL Mann used a pair of quick scores in the second half to win its second consecutive state championship and deny Lexington its second state title in three years.
The Patriots scored twice in the first 2:23 of the second half on their way to a 3-2 win against the Wildcats for the Class 5A championship on Saturday at steamy WJ Hawkins Stadium.
“We fell asleep in the first five or ten minutes in the second half,” Lexington coach Chris Fryland said. “We just weren’t ready to compete right when the game started. Those are the differences in this type of game.”
The loss ends quite a run for the Wildcats and their senior class. Lexington won 96 games, went 44-0 in region play, made four lower state championship games and won the 2016 title. The Wildcats also were ranked No 12 in USA Today’s poll coming into the match.
“This group went through winning, basically, everything we went after and competed all the way,” Fryland said. “We've got some talent coming back, but it will be hard to replace these girls for sure.”
Trailing 3-1, Lexington didn’t go without a fight. Mary Katherine Waters made a spin move on a Patriots defender for a goal in the 70th minute.
But Lexington didn’t have a good opportunity at a potential tying goal.
Lexington led 1-0 at halftime when Siera Kirby drilled a free kick from 35 yards into the left corner of the net in the 37th minute. It was just Kirby’s fourth goal of the year.
But JL Mann scored nine seconds into the second half on Erica Manfre’s goal. Fryland said they had a mental breakdown on the play and thought JL Mann might have been offside.
Caroline Conti made it 2-1 on a goal in the 43rd minute. The junior, who missed most of the season with a torn ligament in her ankle and didn’t return until April, made it 3-1 in the 64th minute on a rebound when Lexington goalkeeper Mallory Nichols couldn’t corral the shot on goal.
“This is just the best feeling and what we worked for all year,” Conti said. “It didn’t matter if I didn’t play for half the year. It was a team effort. And maybe I scored a few goals today but they gave me the ball to get the goals.
JL Mann played the final 35 minutes with 10 players when Aliyah Milicia was given a red card. It is the second consecutive year the Patriots played shorthanded in a title game. Last year in the win against Wando, the Patriots played the last 44 minutes of regulation and two overtimes a player down.
