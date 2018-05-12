Ridge View girls, Jayla Jamison big winners at state track championships

The Ridge View girls’ track team and eighth-grader Jayla Jamison were big winners from the Midlands at the South Carolina High School League Track and Field championships at Spring Valley High School.
The Blazer girls won their first state title in 20 years by capturing the Class 4A championship. Ridge View finished with 64.5 points. Greer was second with 52 points.
The Blazers won just one event, the 4x400 relay, but had second-place finishes from Mekayla Brown (triple jump), LaNaya Martin (100), and the 4x100 relay team and two third-place finishes in winning their first title since 1998.
Jamison, who attends Pine Ridge Middle School and runs for Airport’s track team, put on a display in her second state track meet. She won all four events she qualified in for the 4A meet. She won the 100, 200, 400 and long jump.
Westwood’s Kayla Racine won the discus and was second in the shot put Friday night. Chapin’s Carter Unger won the Class 4A girls pole vault championship with a vault of 11 feet.
In Class 4A boys, Westwood finished runner-up for the second straight year. The Redhawks had 67 points. Beaufort won the 4A title with 99. Westwood’s 4x100 relay set a state record with a 41.00, and the Redhawks also won the 4x400 relay.
Lower Richland’s Ronald Fuller won his second consecutive title in the 100. Dreher’s Jacory Patterson was second. Patterson won the 400, while Ridge View’s Tyler Mitchell won the 200. LR’s Tyler Graves was second in the 110 and 400 hurdles.
In Class 5A boys, White Knoll's Alan Alvarez won the 100 and was third in the 200. Teammate LJ Gray won the 110 hurdles. Blythewood's Robert Braswell won his second straight high jump championship.
In Class 3A boys, Newberry’s Tyler Duncan won the 1,600 on Saturday after winning the 3,200 on Friday.
In 3A girls, Columbia’s Syteria Dorsey repeated as shot put champion. Camden’s relay team finished first in the 4x400.
In Class 2A boys, Batesburg-Leesville’s Wells Hallman won the discus. In 2A girls, Keenan’s Lauren Gordon won the 400 hurdles and Batesburg-Leesville’s Lauren Caughman won the pole vault.
In Class A girls, Richland One’s Kiara Belton won the 100.
The meet was the final one for longtime Spring Valley coach John Jones, who is retiring at the end of the year. Spring Valley's boys finished third.
Complete results can be found at scrunners.com.
