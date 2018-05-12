Big 5th carries Chapin past Airport in Class 4A title series opener

Chapin used a big fifth inning and dominating performance from Cade Austin to take the opening game of the Class 4A baseball championship series.
Chapin scored six runs in the top of the fifth on its way to an 8-0 win against Airport on Saturday in game one of the best-of-three series. Game two is Tuesday at Chapin, which is looking for its first state title since 2002.
“They are a great team, and we are fortunate to come out on top tonight. We still have a long way to go,” Chapin coach Scott McLeod said. “Sometimes that last one is hard to get. Airport is a great team and they got a real good shot to come over and beat us on Tuesday."
Austin, a South Carolina commit, turned in one of his best efforts of the season. The sophomore right-hander allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked three in 6 1/3 innings.
“He was the difference tonight,” McLeod said. “He had three pitches working. His change-up was good, slider was good and he spotted his fastball. And that is a good team. We watched them take batting practice and they put on a show.”
Chapin used small ball and took advantage of wildness from Airport starter Justin Allen in its six-run fifth inning. Allen hit Tyler Teal to lead off the inning. Then, Nick Price and Kareem Bowers had back-to-back singles to load the bases.
Allen hit the next two batters to force in runs. Then, Drew Calhoun had a three-run double to make it 5-0.
Chris Veach was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Chapin.
