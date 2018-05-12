Burnett's big night helps River Bluff to series opening win over Dorman

Grey Burnett had three hits and drove in five runs as River Bluff won the opening game of the best-of-three Class 5A championship series
The Gators can win their first state title Tuesday at Dorman. It is the second straight year River Bluff won the opening game of the championship series.
Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Burnett had a two-run single to put the Gators up 2-1. He added a bases-clearing double in the fifth to make it 6-1.
Jackson Hannon a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 8-1. Jordan Halliday, Noah Lebron and Cameron Ferrell each had two hits for the Gators.
Ricky Williams picked up the win for River Bluff.
