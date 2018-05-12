River Bluff baseballcoach Mark Bonnette talks to his team following the 4-1 win over Lexington in the Class 5A Lower State playoffs on Saturday, May 5, 2018
High School Sports

Burnett's big night helps River Bluff to series opening win over Dorman

By Staff Reports

May 12, 2018 10:30 PM

Grey Burnett had three hits and drove in five runs as River Bluff won the opening game of the best-of-three Class 5A championship series

The Gators can win their first state title Tuesday at Dorman. It is the second straight year River Bluff won the opening game of the championship series.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Burnett had a two-run single to put the Gators up 2-1. He added a bases-clearing double in the fifth to make it 6-1.

Jackson Hannon a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 8-1. Jordan Halliday, Noah Lebron and Cameron Ferrell each had two hits for the Gators.

Ricky Williams picked up the win for River Bluff.

