Blythewood forward commits to ACC powerhouse

Robert Braswell capped off his big weekend by making his college choice.
The Blythewood High senior announced Sunday he has committed to play basketball at Syracuse. Braswell also considered Oklahoma State and Massachusetts.
Braswell took an official visit to Syracuse on May 8. The announcement comes two days after Braswell won his second straight state championship in the high jump.
Braswell was an all-state selection this year and averaged 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. He also was selected to play in Carolinas Classic All-Star game.
Braswell moved to Blythewood from Germnay at the end of his freshman year when his mother, who is in the Navy, was reassigned to Norfolk, Va.
The 6-foot-9 Braswell is third member of Syracuse 2018 recruiting class, joining four-star prospect Vernon Carey and Buddy Boeheim, the son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.
Braswell brings depth to Syracuse's front court with only two returning forwards on roster, Oshae Brissett and Marek Dolezaj.
