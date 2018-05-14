A.C. Flora boys one back after first day of Class 4A golf championship

A.C. Flora boys golf team is in contention to extend its state championship streak.
The Falcons fired a 304 on Monday at the first round of the Class 4A championship at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course. A.C. Flora, which is looking for its eighth straight title, trails Lancaster by one stroke.
A.C. Flora’s Nic Poole shot a 69 and is in first place in the individual championship. The Falcons will tee off at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
In Class 5A, Lexington (302) is in fifth place and Blythewood (304) sixth after the first round at the Country Club of South Carolina in Florence. Gaffney is in first with a 280.
Boiling Springs’ Trent Phillips is in top individual with a 7-under. Lexington’s Dillon Hite is in fourth at 3 under.
Class 5A
Team Scores: Gaffney 280; Boiling Springs 286; Wando 292; Rock Hill 293; Lexington 302; Blythewood 304; Dorman 308; Fort Mill 312; Nation Ford 318; Sumter 319; James Island 319; Wade Hampton 320; Woodmont 323; Summerville 330; River Bluff 332; Dutch Fork 336
Class 4A
Team Scores: Lancaster 304; A.C. Flora 305; Myrtle Beach 305; Hilton Head 313; Greenville 314; Wren 314; Hartsville 315; Beaufort 316; North Myrtle Beach 316; Blue Ridge 317; Eastside 318; St. James 321; Travelers Rest 328; Chapin 328; Airport 332; South Aiken 337
Comments