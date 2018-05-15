Rain alters schedules for SC baseball, softball championship games

Rain throughout the state postponed high school baseball and softball championship games involving Midlands teams, scheduled for Tuesday.
Game 2 of Airport-Chapin and Dorman-River Bluff baseball series and Wilson Hall-Cardinal softball series all were washed out and will be played Wednesday.
Game time for Airport at Chapin and River Bluff at Dorman is set for 7 p.m.
The Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman game will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m. If necessary, game three at a neutral site on Thursday.
