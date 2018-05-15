River Bluff baseballcoach Mark Bonnette talks to his team following the 4-1 win over Lexington in the Class 5A Lower State playoffs on Saturday, May 5, 2018
River Bluff baseballcoach Mark Bonnette talks to his team following the 4-1 win over Lexington in the Class 5A Lower State playoffs on Saturday, May 5, 2018
River Bluff baseballcoach Mark Bonnette talks to his team following the 4-1 win over Lexington in the Class 5A Lower State playoffs on Saturday, May 5, 2018 Lou Bezjak The State

Rain alters schedules for SC baseball, softball championship games

By Lou Bezjak

May 15, 2018 05:15 PM

Rain throughout the state postponed high school baseball and softball championship games involving Midlands teams, scheduled for Tuesday.

Game 2 of Airport-Chapin and Dorman-River Bluff baseball series and Wilson Hall-Cardinal softball series all were washed out and will be played Wednesday.

Game time for Airport at Chapin and River Bluff at Dorman is set for 7 p.m.

The Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman game will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m. If necessary, game three at a neutral site on Thursday.

