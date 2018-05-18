Top Midlands prospect commits to Clemson women's basketball

One of the Midlands’ top girls’ basketball players made her college commitment Friday night.
Swansea guard Danae McNeal verbally committed to play for Clemson. She also considered South Carolina and Old Dominion and recently picked up an offer from Seton Hall.
McNeal is the second commit for new Clemson coach Amanda Butler, joining Taylor Hosendove of Atlanta Westlake. Butler had an in-home visit with McNeal in March.
McNeal had a big junior season and was named Class 3A Player of Year and was the state’s Player of Year by as USA Today. She averaged 24.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.7 blocks in helping the Tigers to the Lower State championship appearance.
Comments