Dorman uses big start to defeat River Bluff for 5A baseball title

Dorman used a quick start to end its baseball title drought.
The Cavaliers scored eight runs in the first inning to defeat River Bluff, 14-4, on Saturday in the deciding game of the Class 5A championship at Lander’s Dolney Stadium.
It’s Dorman second title in school history, with the other coming in 1971, and first for second-year coach Jack Jolly, who has coached for more than 30 years with other stops at Green Sea Floyds, Cheraw and Carolina Forest.
“I’m so happy to be a part of this at Dorman for only two years and bring it home,” Jolly said. “I have done this for a number of years, and to finally experience this, it is awesome.”
Dorman broke through for four runs in the first off River Buff starter Ricky Williams, who shut the Cavs down in the 9-1 win May 12. The Cavs added four more in the second on Dylan Rogers’ grand slam over the right-field wall. Rogers’ home run included an uncharacteristic bat flip as tensions ran high in the first few innings.
“There was a lot of emotion going on, but it happens,” Rogers said. “It was 4-1, and they started to make a comeback. To put the nail in the coffin with the grand slam was big.”
Rogers had three homers and seven RBI over the final two games as Dorman outscored the Gators 21-4. Leadoff hitter Jack Hennessy was 4-for-4 with an RBI triple and reached base five times in the game. Tanner McAllister and Russell Parry also drove in two runs.
Trailing 8-1, River Bluff made things interesting in the fifth. The Gators scored three runs but left the bases loaded after Gray Burnett was called out on a head-first slide at first to end the threat.
The Cavs got those runs back in the sixth on Hunter Smith’s groundout and Tanner McAllister RBI double to make it 10-4. Smith picked up the win on the mound.
“We were one hit away from putting some pressure on them and getting back in this thing,” River Bluff coach Mark Bonnette said. “Our kids fought and gave it everything they have. I couldn’t question their effort. Today we just got outplayed.”
It is the second consecutive year the Gators lost in the deciding game of the 5A championship despite winning the first game of the series both years. The Gators graduated 10 seniors from last year's team, and not many expected a return trip to the title series.
With four sophomores in the starting lineup, this Gators’ run might not be over, and Bonnette is optimistic about the future of the program.
“With being almost a brand new team from last year, the expectations weren’t for us to be here,” Bonnette said. “These kids allowed us to enjoy this ride. The heart, the character and fight from a bunch of young guys that were told before the year they wouldn’t get to this point. They fought and got here and were one game away from winning the whole thing.”
Alex Urban led River Bluff with three hits, including a solo homer in the first to get River Bluff within 4-1. Jackson Hannon also had an RBI for the Gators.
