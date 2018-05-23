Lexington's Oberly tabbed as successor to Jones at Spring Valley

Spring Valley filled its boys’ track and field opening with another state championship coach.
Lexington’s Matt Oberly was named the Vikings’ new coach. He also will coach cross country.
Oberly replaces hall of fame coach John Jones, who built the Vikings into a powerhouse program. Jones won five state championships (1988, 1989, 1991, 2003, 2013) and had nine runner-up finishes.
Oberly led Lexington to the Class 4A title over Spring Valley in 2012. The Wildcats were runner-up to the Vikings in 2013.
Comments