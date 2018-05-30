Midlands' athletes honored by SC Coaches Association of Women's Sports

Several Midlands athletes and future Gamecocks earned player of year honors from South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports.
The winners will be honored at a banquet at SC High School League Office on June 10.
Airport’s Jayla Jamison was named the Class 4A Track and Field Player of Year after her dominating performance in the state meet. The eighth grader won the 100, 200, 400 and long jump in state meet.
White Knoll junior Andrea Lyon was named the Class 5A Softball Player of Year in helping the Timberwolves to their first state championship. Lyon went 27-2 with a 0.77 ERA and 286 strikeouts in 172 innings. The Gardner-Webb commit also hit .414 with 13 homers and 42 RBI.
South Carolina commit and Union County junior Bailey Betenbaugh was Class 4A Softball Player of Year. Latta senior and South Carolina signee Madison Owens was named Class 2A Softball Player of Year.
In soccer, Lexington’s Mary Katherine Waters was named Class 5A Player of Year, and Dreher’s Maggie Shaw the Class 4A Player of Year. Waters, a College of Charleston signee, had 25 goals and 22 assists.
South Carolina commit and Academic Magnet junior Riane Coman was Class 2A Player of Year.
In basketball, Swansea guard and Clemson commit Danae McNeal was named Class 3A Player of Year, and Saluda’s Star Ergle the 2A Player of Year. McNeal averaged 24.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.7 blocks in helping the Tigers to the Lower State championship appearance.
Ergle, a Lenoir-Rhyne signee, averaged 21.8 points and 5.7 rebounds last year.
South Carolina Coaches Association of Women's Sports Players of Year
Basketball
Class 5A: Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest
Class 4A: Amari Young, North Augusta
Class 3A: Danae McNeal, Swansea
Class 2A: Star Ergle, Saluda
Class A: Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon
Lacrosse
Class 5A: Charlotte Anderson, Fort Mill
Class 4A: Emma Pizzo, Bishop England
Soccer
Class 5A: Mary Katherine Waters, Lexington
Class 4A: Maggie Shaw, Dreher
Class 3A: Sha’Nya Stephens, Bluffton
Class A/2A: Riane Coman, Academic Magnet
Softball
Class 5A: Andrea Lyon, White Knoll
Class 4A: Bailey Betenbaugh, Union County
Class 3A: Drayton Siegling, Hanahan
Class 2A: Madison Owens, Latta
Class A: Kinsley Driggers, East Clarendon
Track & Field
Class 5A: Zeniyah Lawrence, Wando
Class 4A: Jayla Jamison, Airport
Class 3A: Briley Arnold, Waccamaw
Class 2A: Auyana Carson, Woodland
Class A: Megan Flynn
