Chapin, Spring Valley, Columbia hire new coaches

Bob Taylor will get a second stint at Chapin boys’ soccer coach and try to keep the program’s championship streak alive.
Taylor replaces Ken Corning, who was the interim coach since April 10 and guided the Eagles to their third straight state title. Corning will remain on staff as an assistant. Chapin will be moving up to Class 5A next year.
Taylor was Chapin boys’ coach from 1994-99 and led the Eagles to state finals in 1997 and 1999. He has been the Chapin girls coach since 2010 and led the Eagles to the 2016 Class 3A state title.
Taylor has a combined record of 203-82-2 in his time as boys and girls soccer coach.
Chad Bridges has been named the Chapin girls’ soccer coach. He has been an assistant with the program and coach with SC United.
Chapin was one of three Midlands schools to recently fill coaching vacancies. Columbia hired Casey Geter as its boys’ basketball coach and Matthew Hill was named Spring Valley baseball coach.
Geter replaces Tee Newman, who stepped down after three seasons. The Capitals went 5-21 this season.
Geter has been the head JV coach and assistant varsity coach at Abbeville the past six years. He was an assistant at Midland Valley for one year before that.
Hill replaces Collin Leggett, who announced during the season he would be stepping down after seven seasons as head coach. Spring Valley went 12-13 this year and lost in the Class 5A district playoffs.
Hill has been on the Spring Valley staff for the past eight years and worked with infielders and hitters this season. He also coaches with Diamond Devil Dirtbags in the summer.
