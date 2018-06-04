Former Blythewood standout Jordyn Adams goes in first round of MLB Draft

Jordyn Adams didn’t have to wait too long Monday night.
The former Blythewood standout was taken by the in the first round, by the Los Angeles Angels, 17th overall, of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Now, Adams will have a decision to make. The two-sport standout is signed to play football and baseball at North Carolina where his father, Deke Adams, is defensive line coach.
Adams is an All-American in both sports. He was Under Armour selection in baseball and had the game-winning hit last year at Wrigley Field and also US Army Selection in football in January.
Adams talked about the possibility of playing professional baseball at the Shrine Bowl in December.
“The option is there,” Adams said. “If I am drafted high enough and things are good enough, we will sit down my parents and my advisor and go from there.”
The slot value for Adams' draft selection is $3,472,900, which means he might get less or possibly more.
Adams, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, played 2 1/2 years at Blythewood before moving with his family to Green Hope High School in North Carolina. He hit .453 this season with 15 RBI and stole 31 bases.
In two baseball seasons at Green Hope, Adams set school record with 57 stolen bases.
Adams also had a huge performance at National High School Invitational baseball tournament in Cary, N.C. and rose up through draft boards even more since then.
"His athleticism when he started playing a lot this spring really took off," MLB analyst Peter Gammons said of Adams. "In the tournaments, he not only showed his speed but a great deal of bat speed. He started hitting the ball for distance.
"His skills are off the chart and the Angels are great with their development and patience part."
247 Sports ranks Adams a five-start prospect and the No. 3 receiver in the country. He caught 54 passes for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns and returned four punts for touchdowns. this season.
Adams also showed his athletic range when he threw down a 360-dunk at a church function two years ago that went viral and made SportsCenter.
